"It comes down to who you go with": Pokimane shares her candid thoughts about her first time attending Coachella

Pokimane was one of many internet personalities who attended this year's Coachella music festival in Southern California, and the turnout was incredible.

The event took place on two back-to-back weekends in April, starting on the 15th and ending on the 24th. The Twitch star had attended with Offline TV & Friends in the first week and did not shy away from sharing her experience with her viewers.

Pokimane shares her Coachella thoughts in a vlog

Imane "Pokimane" Anys posted a 27-minute compilation of her Coachella experience in a vlog on her YouTube channel on April 26.

In the video, she stated that she wanted to give the viewers an official Coachella review and asked a rhetorical question:

"Do I think it's worth it?"

The vlog showcased her three-day travel experience before, during, and after Coachella. Poki made sure to give viewers a closer look at her stunning outfits every day and recorded almost endless footage of her surroundings from day to night.

Fellow internet personalities like the members of OfflineTV & Friends, Nicole "Neekolul" Sanchez, Emma Langevin, and even Tiktok stars such as Jeshurun Chen (otherwise known as the 'disgusting sh** guy') were also featured throughout the video.

At the end of the video, Poki summarized her entire experience by answering the question she had asked in the beginning:

"Now that I'm home, I wanted to give you guys my official Coachella review, first time experience. Point number one: do I think it's worth it?"

She added:

"Yes! I actually think Coachella is a great event or experience to go to and see at least once in your life. And ultimately, it actually comes down to who you go with. If you go with a group of friends that you love and have fun with it, you're gonna have a good time."

She also made a note of the fact that she found the three-day experience quite exhausting and offered some fruitful advice for those viewers who wish to experience Coachella in the future:

"However, I will say that three days is a LOT. So I kinda would recommend two or some half-days. I went three days, and especially for someone who went sober, it was exhausting."

Poki then explained that, in general, vacation rentals near the event grounds tend to skyrocket closer to the event. Hence, she advised her viewers that it would be much more beneficial to purchase a stay farther away from the venue as well as invest in a shuttle pass because of the amount of walking there is to do:

"Shuttle passes are a must! Do not think you can go to Coachella and Uber back! There's so much walking to do, so you might as well just get a further Airbnb and shuttle (pass) and your experience will be so much better."

Fans react to Poki's vlog

As usual, viewers were in awe of the Twitch star's online and offline presence. Fans thoroughly enjoyed the vlog as they watched their favorite streamer enjoy herself and felt like they were living vicariously through her.

One fan even requested more "festival vlogs", which might be coming sooner than they think.

Pokimane is an established Twitch streamer and content creator with an extensive internet personality across multiple platforms. The Moroccan-Canadian internet star has an accumulated fanbase of 9.1M followers on Twitch and 6.7M followers on YouTube.

She has gained respect in the community for taking accountability for her past actions, though she remains a controversial figure in the community.

