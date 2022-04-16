Fans left awestruck as Twitch streamer Pokimane shows off her new all-black outfit

A good diet, consistent workouts, and sheer determination can do wonders, and that's precisely what Imane "Pokimane" is into these days. Showing off her new all-black outfit, the Twitch streamer posted mirror selfies on her social media channels, moments before leaving for Coachella 2022. Her backless, striped dress allowed her to flaunt her biceps and insanely ripped back.

Naturally, the pictures went viral on multiple social media platforms, fetching over 63.4k likes on Twitter alone. Pokimane's stunning black outfit and godly physics have indeed left fans awestruck.

Pokimane shows off her all-black outfit and ripped physique

The 25-year-old often talks about her fitness and workout routine quite often on her live stream. Her fitness journey is, without a doubt, one of the most underrated routines when it comes to determination and passion. The streamer never fails to keep her diet in check and works out three times a day. She usually alternates the workout routine between Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, and occasionally on random days, depending on her streaming schedule.

All that determination and hard work is certainly paying off.

pokimane @pokimanelol my outfit pics turned into progress pics lol my outfit pics turned into progress pics lol https://t.co/tnra9chkk4

Moments before leaving for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer shared some mirror selfies on her social media channel, showing off her new outfit. However, in one of the images, the streamer can be seen flaunting her defined back, leaving fans awestruck by her new physique.

She even shared multiple stories on her official Instagram handle, revealing her travel partner for the event. And of course, it has to be a cute little dog. Furthermore, the stories even revealed her recently-done Coachella Valley-themed nailart. Her fans are super excited to see their favorite streamer enjoying the big music event.

Fans love Pokimane's new outfit

As expected, the all-black backless outfit is already making waves on the internet. Her defined back has elicited plenty of surprise reactions from fans. Twitch streamer NRG EE also complimented the streamer for her fine outfit.

Nemo @akaNemsko



but also this fit - I have to know where it's from @pokimanelol you look so damn good

TheAnimeMan @TheAnim83035581 @N0ti0N9 @pokimanelol I thought this was the pic of her with no make up

Imane started 2022 off with a bang; from bagging the Streamer of the Year award to starting her own podcast with Twitch icon xQc, she has done it all. And now, with her new physique and sheer confidence, the Twitch streamer is all set to take on anything that life throws at her.

