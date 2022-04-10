"I think he forgot that today was Saturday": xQc doesn't show up for podcast with Pokimane

Felix "xQc" was scheduled to appear on a podcast with Imane "Pokimane" on Saturday, but he failed to show up.

Pokimane, left holding the bag on her stream, had to awkwardly explain to viewers that she didn't know where her fellow streamer was or why he didn't show up. Her guess was that Lengyel simply forgot what day it was.

"I think he forgot that today was Saturday."

On Saturday, Pokimane had a scheduled podcast with Felix on stream. When the time came for the show to start, she was left waiting for him to show up. After some time, it became clear that he was not showing up.

Poki looked a bit puzzled and frustrated as viewers spammed the chat asking where Lengyel was. She speculated that he forgot what day it was, or simply didn't know which day the podcast was scheduled for.

"Maybe he thought I meant next Saturday?"

Poki seemed to be understanding about Lengyel's absence, saying that she's prone to losing track of important dates and scheduled events from time to time.

"I really think he just lost track of the days, which happens. It happens to me."

With the show having to go on, Pokimane decided to skip the podcast for now and play Valorant on stream instead. It is unclear whether the two streamers will reschedule their podcast for a later date.

Fans react to xQc not showing on Poki's podcast

Fans took to Reddit to share their takes on Lengyel's no-show for Pokimane's podcast. A common take was that this kind of behavior has become all too common for the streamer.

While Pokimane may have felt a bit blindsided by Lengyel's absence, longtime fans seem to think that this kind of behavior from the streamer is more likely than it would've been for him to simply show up on time. Perhaps there will be an explanation if the two eventually do get together for the podcast.

