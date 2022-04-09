"I sent him this photo privately": Pokimane reacts to her streaming setup getting exposed in recent tech makeover video

Twitch star streamer Imane "Pokimane" recently got a new gaming and streaming setup. Collaborating with TechSource, Pokimane was gifted a completely new PC specially curated by tech YouTuber Edgar Oganesyan.

As she reacted to the 35-minute-long video covering her past and present streaming setup, the Twitch streamer noted that Edgar had shared some of the private images that were meant to be used by him in a more confidential manner.

Expressing her surprise at how casually Edgar ended up revealing a set of private photos that included her old streaming setup, the Moroccan streamer said:

"I sent him this photo like privately, bro. You did not have to... This was from me to you on Discord just like oh, this is the current layout. This was not supposed to go in the video! What the hell!"

Pokimane reacts to her PC makeover video and provides some insights about it

Pokimane recently hosted a livestream on her main Twitch channel during which she announced that a new fur companion was the newest member of her family.

As she introduced the new cat and showed it to her fans, Poki was also seen reacting to one of her recent collaborations with a tech YouTuber who did a complete makeover of her gaming and streaming setup.

Reacting to the video in the first half of the stream, the Twitch content creator provided some inside information related to the much anticipated crossover amongst the well-known content creators.

After noticing how some of her private images related to her old setup were shared openly during the video, the Twitch streamer had a bunch of things to say regarding the subject.

Continuing to talk about how a set of photographs were meant for Edgar to use as a point of reference, she said:

"Don't ask me about the $20 on the floor. Pretty sure this is like a gym shirt, some random s**t that I unboxed."

Resuming the video after going on a small rant against what Edgar did, she continued to provide her reaction to the video. Showing more images of her previous desk and setup, Poki's narration took a dramatic turn, as she said:

"Uh, not the zoom! I didn’t know I was inviting you into my home for an expose, a smear campaign on my name!"

She let out a big laugh soon after, and continuing to air her thoughts, she said:

"Motherf***er really zoomed in like, look at her dirty makeup brushes. Dude! I use them! Okay? Do I wash them enough? Maybe not, but... The whole world ain't got to know!"

Moving forward, the video clip transistioned towards the end of the half-hour-long video where Edgar from TechSource showed off the final outcome of the magnificent setup makeover.

Sharing her final opinion on her brand new setup, Pokimane stated:

"It is beautiful though, I like the desktop wallpaper he used. Sheesh! Okay, my s**t looks nice! You didn't have to show the fugly before, bro, like, that was unnecessary. What are you even trying to say?"

Fans react to Pokimane's private setup pictures being showcased

There were a few reactions from fans and the audience in the form of YouTube comments.

Pokimane continues to dominate the Twitch streamer world as she recently reached a significant milestone, touching nine million subscribers on her main Twitch channel.

