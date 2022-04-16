“Now I don’t have to steal Ludwig’s”: Pokimane, Bella Poarch, QTCinderella, and more react to Sykkuno’s merch drop

Twitch content creator Thomas "Sykkuno" had his first batch of streamer merchandise go live on April 16, 2022.

The announcement thread blew up on the social media platform as many well-known Twitch streamers and influencers were seen hyping up Sykkuno's most anticipated line of merchandise.

Blaire "QTCinderella" was of the many streamers who were ecstatic to buy the Las Vegas native's merch. Expressing her excitement, QTCinderella delightfully tweeted:

Influencers react to Sykkuno's latest merch drop

A good chunk of internet personalities and influencers were present in the announcement tweet made by the Twitch streamer.

Content creators and streamers like Aria Saki, Bella Poarch, Corpse Husband, and Valkyrae were present, to name a few.

Pokimane hyped up her friend’s line of clothes and stated that she would end up buying every single piece of the merch until it completely sells out.

More Twitch streamers replied to the conversation thread.

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig didn't shy away and replied to the content creator's announcement by plugging in a hashtag:

Many fans showed off their online shopping carts and expressed their keen interest in buying their favorite streamer's beautifully designed line of clothes.

Some background on Sykkuno's latest project

Sykkuno teased about the project a month back and told his fans to be on the lookout for his most anticipated line of merchandise.

Back in March, the content creator mentioned that the drop would be pretty simple and would include a set of hoodies, shirts, and scarves. He also mentioned that the delays were attributed due to COVID-19. In the Twitch clip, the streamer mentioned:

"It's going to be a really simple drop, guys. I actually feel bad of how simple it really is."

Speaking about the delays, the Twitch streamer had stated:

"I can already tell, people will be like why did it take so long? And I am just going to tell you, it was harder than I thought. I did not realise. Also, there was a lot of production delays because of COVID. So, that was a thing."

Last week, on April 8, the Twitch streamer made his first ever announcement regarding his merch drop. A number of influencers like Disguised Toast, Pokimane, Valkyrae, and Fuslie teamed up with him to promote his project.

As expected, the first announcement tweet went viral and it currently sits at having more than 90k likes.

