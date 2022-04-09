Sykkuno announces date for merch drop: Pokimane, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and more model

Sykkuno is finally launching merchandise, and he just announced the drop date in the cutest of ways. The internet personality tweeted a sneak peek from what appears to be a photoshoot of OfflineTV & Friends modeling his new line of clothing:
He first teased about potential merchandise in a clip from March 26, 2022, in which he explained the process and what sort of items fans could expect:
The streamer stated that despite the simplicity of the actual designs themselves, the COVID-19 pandemic affected production, saying:
“It was harder than I thought, I did not realize. Also, there was a lot of production delays because of COVID.”
But despite the delays, it seems that his merchandise has come out sooner than expected. Hopefully, there will be a little bit more than just a handful of scarves because the fans are eating up what they're seeing!
Sykkuno's friends post more photoshoot content and fans are loving it
Fortunately for Sykkuno, he has a few influencers close to his heart and under his belt to promote his new clothes. Alongside him are OfflineTV & Friends Imane "Pokimane", Rachel "Valkyrae", Jeremy "Disguised Toast", Leslie "fuslie", and Miyoung "kkatamina" looking adorable as ever in the simple but iconic line of merch.
A few hours after his tweet, Valkyrae tweeted out more photos from the shoot as well as one-shots of her rocking the infamous scarf that everyone knows and loves:
Many OfflineTV & friends who couldn't make the shoot praised everyone involved and replied in support of the new merchandise to come:
A friend teased Valkyrae directly about her involvement with the shoot...
To which she immediately responded, tweeting:
Fans were also ecstatic about the sudden merchandise reveal and the charming pictures of their favorite streamers modeling it altogether:
Many fans also made obvious connections between the merchandise's appearance and their favorite childhood shows such as Blue's Clues and Yo Gabba Gabba!:
Valkyrae, of course, was quick to correct them in favor of differentiality:
Fans should expect to see Sykkuno's hoodies, shirts and scarves on his website next Friday, April 15, 2022.