Sykkuno announces date for merch drop: Pokimane, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and more model

Sykkuno is finally launching merchandise, and he just announced the drop date in the cutest of ways. The internet personality tweeted a sneak peek from what appears to be a photoshoot of OfflineTV & Friends modeling his new line of clothing:

He first teased about potential merchandise in a clip from March 26, 2022, in which he explained the process and what sort of items fans could expect:

The streamer stated that despite the simplicity of the actual designs themselves, the COVID-19 pandemic affected production, saying:

“It was harder than I thought, I did not realize. Also, there was a lot of production delays because of COVID.”

But despite the delays, it seems that his merchandise has come out sooner than expected. Hopefully, there will be a little bit more than just a handful of scarves because the fans are eating up what they're seeing!

Sykkuno's friends post more photoshoot content and fans are loving it

Fortunately for Sykkuno, he has a few influencers close to his heart and under his belt to promote his new clothes. Alongside him are OfflineTV & Friends Imane "Pokimane", Rachel "Valkyrae", Jeremy "Disguised Toast", Leslie "fuslie", and Miyoung "kkatamina" looking adorable as ever in the simple but iconic line of merch.

A few hours after his tweet, Valkyrae tweeted out more photos from the shoot as well as one-shots of her rocking the infamous scarf that everyone knows and loves:

Many OfflineTV & friends who couldn't make the shoot praised everyone involved and replied in support of the new merchandise to come:

QuarterJade @QuarterJade @Sykkuno this is so fking cute i love it @Sykkuno this is so fking cute i love it

A friend teased Valkyrae directly about her involvement with the shoot...

To which she immediately responded, tweeting:

RAE @Valkyrae @LudwigAhgren @Sykkuno @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast @fuslie @Kkatamina Remember how my team got 3rd the first week and you decided to scuff the teams the following week and also how you were suppose to be in syks shoot but got too busy? I REMEMBER :)))))) @LudwigAhgren @Sykkuno @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast @fuslie @Kkatamina Remember how my team got 3rd the first week and you decided to scuff the teams the following week and also how you were suppose to be in syks shoot but got too busy? I REMEMBER :))))))

Fans were also ecstatic about the sudden merchandise reveal and the charming pictures of their favorite streamers modeling it altogether:

kimi ☆ @plushyslol @Sykkuno there are going to be millions of sykkunos walking around and i will be one of them @Sykkuno there are going to be millions of sykkunos walking around and i will be one of them

Many fans also made obvious connections between the merchandise's appearance and their favorite childhood shows such as Blue's Clues and Yo Gabba Gabba!:

Valkyrae, of course, was quick to correct them in favor of differentiality:

Fans should expect to see Sykkuno's hoodies, shirts and scarves on his website next Friday, April 15, 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee