Sykkuno announces date for merch drop: Pokimane, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and more model

From left to right: Fuslie, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, kkatamina, Disguised Toast, and Pokimane pose together (Image via Twitter/@Sykkuno)
Michelle Joseph
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 09, 2022 10:30 AM IST
News

Sykkuno is finally launching merchandise, and he just announced the drop date in the cutest of ways. The internet personality tweeted a sneak peek from what appears to be a photoshoot of OfflineTV & Friends modeling his new line of clothing:

MERCH IN A WEEKsykkuno.shop https://t.co/JFYeltdcxM

He first teased about potential merchandise in a clip from March 26, 2022, in which he explained the process and what sort of items fans could expect:

The streamer stated that despite the simplicity of the actual designs themselves, the COVID-19 pandemic affected production, saying:

“It was harder than I thought, I did not realize. Also, there was a lot of production delays because of COVID.”

But despite the delays, it seems that his merchandise has come out sooner than expected. Hopefully, there will be a little bit more than just a handful of scarves because the fans are eating up what they're seeing!

Sykkuno's friends post more photoshoot content and fans are loving it

Fortunately for Sykkuno, he has a few influencers close to his heart and under his belt to promote his new clothes. Alongside him are OfflineTV & Friends Imane "Pokimane", Rachel "Valkyrae", Jeremy "Disguised Toast", Leslie "fuslie", and Miyoung "kkatamina" looking adorable as ever in the simple but iconic line of merch.

A few hours after his tweet, Valkyrae tweeted out more photos from the shoot as well as one-shots of her rocking the infamous scarf that everyone knows and loves:

SYKKUNO! https://t.co/AKelgOJsOQ

Many OfflineTV & friends who couldn't make the shoot praised everyone involved and replied in support of the new merchandise to come:

@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast @fuslie @Kkatamina LETS GOOOO
@Sykkuno Wait that looks so good man :]
@Sykkuno THAT GREEN HOODIE IS EXQUISITE
@Sykkuno this is so fking cute i love it
@Sykkuno One of everything please
@Sykkuno #goingbrokeforsykkuno
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast @fuslie @Kkatamina These pics are so cute 💚💚💚 90s hiphop vibes !!!

A friend teased Valkyrae directly about her involvement with the shoot...

@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast @fuslie @Kkatamina All u do is photoshoot, music video, and bottom frag in Fortnite tournaments

To which she immediately responded, tweeting:

@LudwigAhgren @Sykkuno @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast @fuslie @Kkatamina Remember how my team got 3rd the first week and you decided to scuff the teams the following week and also how you were suppose to be in syks shoot but got too busy? I REMEMBER :))))))

Fans were also ecstatic about the sudden merchandise reveal and the charming pictures of their favorite streamers modeling it altogether:

@brookeab @Sykkuno New on NBC… https://t.co/yiOEvKxkfO
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast @fuslie @Kkatamina sheeeeesh the whole gang looks so good!!! https://t.co/nfOHJmGQjr
@Sykkuno there are going to be millions of sykkunos walking around and i will be one of them
@Sykkuno TAKE MY MONEY I WANT IT ALL https://t.co/K0e78T5zNo

Many fans also made obvious connections between the merchandise's appearance and their favorite childhood shows such as Blue's Clues and Yo Gabba Gabba!:

@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast @fuslie @Kkatamina yooo sykkuno dropping that Steve from Blue's Clues drip https://t.co/bGxP4r2AGi
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast @fuslie @Kkatamina rip brobee 🕊 https://t.co/7ndx8KUVP4
@Valkyrae @Sykkuno @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast @fuslie @Kkatamina could’ve sworn that exact green scarf was on blue’s clues

Valkyrae, of course, was quick to correct them in favor of differentiality:

@Trainwreckstv @Sykkuno @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast @fuslie @Kkatamina It was a shirt!
Also Read Article Continues below

Fans should expect to see Sykkuno's hoodies, shirts and scarves on his website next Friday, April 15, 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
