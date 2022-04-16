How to buy the new Sykkuno merch and when to expect delivery

Sykkuno has finally listened to his fanbase's demand for merch, with the website going live moments ago. The minimalistic range, as promised in last month's announcement, can now be pre-ordered via the streamer's website.

Fans have been sent into a frenzy since the website went live, with the majority of people buying the entire product line in one go.

Read on to find out how to buy Sykkuno's first merch drop's limited stock before it runs out, and when you will receive the same.

Ordering Sykkuno's official merch: All you need to know

To order the merch, follow the procedure as listed below:

Head over to sykkuno.shop Choose one of the four products that are now available to pre-order Specify the size you want when buying the hoodie or t-shirt(s) Click on the star icon on the top right corner to check your cart before checking out (scroll up if the icon is not visible Verify that the quantity and size of all goods is as per your preference Proceed to Checkout

Express Checkout options are available for users of Amazon Pay, Google Pay, and Shop Pay.

The four items that are currently available for sale include:

LEAF GREEN HOODIE ($70) (Sizes Available: Small to 3XL)

JACQUARD KNIT SCARF ($45)

SHINING STAR BLACK TEE ($30) (Sizes Available: Small to 3XL)

SHINING STAR WHITE TEE ($30) (Sizes Available: Small to 3XL)

The availabilty of sizes will fluctuate as per production and sales. The listed prices do not include the shipping fee, which will be generated at the last stage of checkout after users input their address. Worldwide shipping is available with the caveat that non-US fans will have to wait 3-8 weeks before they receive the product.

The website is currently only taking pre-orders and will continue to do so until May 10. All orders will be fulfilled by the end of August. The long waiting time has undoubtedly distressed fans, with the streamer expressing his regret for the same.

“It was harder than I thought, I did not realize. Also, there was a lot of production delays because of COVID.”

Sykkuno is currently one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, and was nominated for "Streamer of the Year" alongside the likes of xQc and Ludwig at the recent Streamer Awards.

