Sykkuno officially launches his new merch as Valkyrae, Pokimane, Corpse Husband and more add to the hype

Sykkuno's highly anticipated merch line is finally live and available for purchase to viewers around the world. The streamer finally announced the merch line last month and shortly followed it up with a cute promotional shoot featuring OfflineTV members and friends Valkyrae and Pokimane.

While talking about the release of the merch, the streamer explained that the launch was delayed due to production hiccups caused due to COVID 19 regulations.

Read on to find out what items are up for grabs right now and how the streaming community is reacting to the same.

Streamers and fans alike are ecstatic about Sykkuno's latest merch

The streamer first addressed long-standing questions on March 22 where he explained that the new merch would be very minimalistic.

"It's going to be pretty simple. A hoodie..a couple of shirts..maybe a scarf? But I'm not sure we'll make that many scarfs because we're not sure how many people will buy."

The four products that the streamer mentioned in March are all out now and can be ordered in sizes ranging from Small to 3XL. It should be noted that the merch is currently open to pre-orders only and orders made now will be shipped out by August.

Fans across the world can order the merch, although the ones outside the US may take up to 3-8 weeks to be delivered. Pre-orders can be placed in the Sykkuno Shop.

Fellow streamers who participated in promotional shoots for the merch were the first to react to the launch.

pokimane @pokimanelol @Sykkuno gonna buy every last piece til it sells out🧍‍♂️ @Sykkuno gonna buy every last piece til it sells out🧍‍♂️

Other popular streamers and creators were also quick to hype up the merch

As Sykkuno frequently collaborates with other streamers, an outpouring of support from the community is being seen during the release of his merchandise.

Fans react to the launch of Sykkuno's merch

With fans eagerly waiting for the launch of these products, the social media frenzy bubbling before its arrival is palpable.

echung @echung168 @kickmepunz @Sykkuno Thank goodness I'm not the only one who bought everything LMAO @kickmepunz @Sykkuno Thank goodness I'm not the only one who bought everything LMAO

Fans are eager to get their hands on the merch. However, the "pre-order only status" on the website is proving to be a cause of worry for some fans.

Maria🦋 @_AyyMaria_ @Sykkuno How long until pre order ends?!?!?!! I get paid next week on the 21st!!! I don’t want to miss this merch @Sykkuno How long until pre order ends?!?!?!! I get paid next week on the 21st!!! I don’t want to miss this merch😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

hannah ꩜📌wallows @honksunshine @Sykkuno i love it! is it just preorder now or will it stay available for a while?? @Sykkuno i love it! is it just preorder now or will it stay available for a while?? https://t.co/kg0xEI44Rt

After it was clarified that the "pre-order" indicates that the merch will be shipped out in August, a section of fans were disheartened.

Sykkuno is a popular streamer who can be seen playing a variety of games on his Twitch channel. He was also a nominee for "Streamer of the Year" at the recent Streamer Awards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul