Valkyrae reveals some unseen pictures from Sykkuno's recent merch shoot

While Sykkuno fans were just taking in the news of the streamer's merch shop going live with a confirmed release date, Valkyrae shared more unreleased images from the merch's promotional shoot, further increasing the hype around the same.

Many of Sykkuno's friends can be seen in these pictures, along with an unseen solo shot of Valkyrae herself.

Read on to see fresh footage from one of the biggest collaborations in recent times and how fans are going crazy over it.

Valkyrae shares unseen photos from Sykkuno's merch shoot

Valkyrae was hosting a GTA RP stream when one of the viewers asked her to "post them all," prompting her to share some more pictures.

"Post them all? There's so many."

The next section has all the new unreleased photos along with what the streamer was saying as she showed them on stream.

Mina was the most subbed female Twitch streamer in 2021 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

"Here's me and Mina."

Fuslie (i.e Leslie) is a popular variety streamer (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

"This one's cute. My foot is in the sky, holding Leslie's hand."

Toast started his content creation journey with Hearthstone YT videos (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

"This is me, Toast and Leslie."

Rae started streaming in 2015 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

"This is me with a different camera. I don't know what camera it is, like a disposable I think?"

Fuslie and Rae also work together at 100 Theives (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

"I like this one too."

Sykkkuno also participated in the promo shoot for Rae's merch in 2021 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

"There's even some of us where we're laying down on each other, it's cute."

The launch has been delayed several times so far due to COVID-19 regulations but with the situation relaxing around the world, the streamer has finally decided to release the merch.

Fans react to Valkyrae-Pokimane-OfflineTV modelling for Sykkuno's merch

As this is the first proper look fans have had at the merch, many hilarious similarities were also pointed out.

FroogiWasHere @FroogiWasHere @pokimanelol in the absolute nicest way ever, this is who these pics reminded me of @pokimanelol in the absolute nicest way ever, this is who these pics reminded me of https://t.co/rzQtioiH3Q

Fellow streamers also joined fans in hyping up the merch and its promotional photoshoot.

brooke @brookeab @Sykkuno you guys look like you should have a tv show @Sykkuno you guys look like you should have a tv show

The coming together of fans of all the popular streamers who were part of the shoot has led to a positive frenzy on social media.

Rev @r3dsok @pokimanelol GREATEST PICTURE.. And Sykkuno looks like a K-Pop idol. Different aura @pokimanelol GREATEST PICTURE.. And Sykkuno looks like a K-Pop idol. Different aura https://t.co/Ilhth4fRwF

A viewer hilariously co-opted one of the images to make a new cover of the popular 90s sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

The merch has not been released yet but is scheduled for release this week. Users can register their phone and email addresses to get alerted as soon as the drop goes live and also to see the countdown for the exact release time, on the streamer's new eCommerce site, Sykkuno Shop.

Valkyrae is a popular YouTube Gaming streamer who was one of the first streamers to make the move from Twitch to YouTube. She is often called the YouTube Queen and can be seen playing anything from Fortnite to Valorant on her streams.

