“I hope they can grow and learn”: Pokimane discusses people who use slurs in the community

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" recently tweeted out and added her own opinion to the ongoing slur discourse currently plaguing streamer community.
In her tweet, she mentioned how disappointed she was to see the people around her continue to use derogatory slurs in their vocabulary despite the consequences. She wished them well and reminded her fans that certain words have weight that can harm certain types of people:
"I hope they can grow and learn that there's a plethora of terms they can use without harming marginalized groups."
Fans react to Pokimane's latest tweet
As fans continued to take in the message, one comment seemed to have stood out the most to the Twitch star. A Twitter user replied to the content creator in an accusatory way, asserting that Poki herself has yet to 'grow and learn:'
The Twitch star responded and clarified that her error from several years prior should not reflect on who she is as a person today, and that she hopes to be a beacon of hope for those who want to learn and grow from their 'mistakes:'
Many fans believe that her latest tweet came as a response to the latest developments in the case against Adin Ross, who was recently banned from Twitch for allegedly dropping a homophobic slur on stream.
A fan came to Poki's defense, arguing that the Twitch star was young and impressionable while Adin is clearly of age and should have known better.
Unfortunately for Pokimane, the replies were instantly filled with reminders of her past. Nine years ago, the Twitch star was clipped saying the n-word, a derogatory term used against Black people.
It is clear that a lot of viewers refuse to let the content creator live this down. Many also believe that given this element of her past, her insight into slur discourse holds little to no credibility.
Nevertheless, fans showed their support for their streamer. By recognizing that even though she had participated in spouting slurs at one point in her life, many felt that it was crucial to note that people can change for the better and this tweet only proved that Poki was dedicated to the fight.
Some mistakes can be unforgivable to make, but people tend to mature and learn after the right amount of time, distance and education. Pokimane seems truly apologetic for her actions, and has proven so countless times.
Some fans pointed out that even if Poki has changed for the better, they don't necessarily have to forgive her.
Whether Pokimane should be considered a designated spokesperson on slur discourse is really up to the fans, but it's apparent to all that she has learned a lot from the consequences of her actions.