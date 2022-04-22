“I hope they can grow and learn”: Pokimane discusses people who use slurs in the community

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" recently tweeted out and added her own opinion to the ongoing slur discourse currently plaguing streamer community.

pokimane @pokimanelol it’s disappointing to still see people use slurs, especially in the gaming community.



i hope they can grow and learn that there’s a plethora of terms they can use without harming marginalized groups. it’s disappointing to still see people use slurs, especially in the gaming community. i hope they can grow and learn that there’s a plethora of terms they can use without harming marginalized groups.

In her tweet, she mentioned how disappointed she was to see the people around her continue to use derogatory slurs in their vocabulary despite the consequences. She wished them well and reminded her fans that certain words have weight that can harm certain types of people:

"I hope they can grow and learn that there's a plethora of terms they can use without harming marginalized groups."

Fans react to Pokimane's latest tweet

As fans continued to take in the message, one comment seemed to have stood out the most to the Twitch star. A Twitter user replied to the content creator in an accusatory way, asserting that Poki herself has yet to 'grow and learn:'

The Twitch star responded and clarified that her error from several years prior should not reflect on who she is as a person today, and that she hopes to be a beacon of hope for those who want to learn and grow from their 'mistakes:'

pokimane @pokimanelol @dawntfn i feel that i've made an effort to grow since 9 years ago when that happened and have since apologized many times. i hope i can be an example that people can learn from their mistakes and grow too @dawntfn i feel that i've made an effort to grow since 9 years ago when that happened and have since apologized many times. i hope i can be an example that people can learn from their mistakes and grow too

Many fans believe that her latest tweet came as a response to the latest developments in the case against Adin Ross, who was recently banned from Twitch for allegedly dropping a homophobic slur on stream.

A fan came to Poki's defense, arguing that the Twitch star was young and impressionable while Adin is clearly of age and should have known better.

Pokimane's tweet certainly elicited an interesting debate

Unfortunately for Pokimane, the replies were instantly filled with reminders of her past. Nine years ago, the Twitch star was clipped saying the n-word, a derogatory term used against Black people.

It is clear that a lot of viewers refuse to let the content creator live this down. Many also believe that given this element of her past, her insight into slur discourse holds little to no credibility.

I think you only stopped using them publicly cause you got called out for it. I personally feel you use that language when when the cameras aren't on. @pokimanelol You used multiple slurs at various times. Why are you preaching about it?I think you only stopped using them publicly cause you got called out for it. I personally feel you use that language when when the cameras aren't on. @pokimanelol You used multiple slurs at various times. Why are you preaching about it? I think you only stopped using them publicly cause you got called out for it. I personally feel you use that language when when the cameras aren't on.

BigE @xbigExofficial @pokimanelol You don't care, you're just tweeting this for "hey look at me I'm a good person" points. @pokimanelol You don't care, you're just tweeting this for "hey look at me I'm a good person" points.

Nevertheless, fans showed their support for their streamer. By recognizing that even though she had participated in spouting slurs at one point in her life, many felt that it was crucial to note that people can change for the better and this tweet only proved that Poki was dedicated to the fight.

Some mistakes can be unforgivable to make, but people tend to mature and learn after the right amount of time, distance and education. Pokimane seems truly apologetic for her actions, and has proven so countless times.

aliyah @abaki_7 @pokimanelol To the people basically calling her a “hypocrite”-she said it’s disappointing to STILL see people using slurs and not change their behaviors. Sure, she’s said some things in the past, like many people, but the point of this post is to call out people who HAVENT changed/grown. @pokimanelol To the people basically calling her a “hypocrite”-she said it’s disappointing to STILL see people using slurs and not change their behaviors. Sure, she’s said some things in the past, like many people, but the point of this post is to call out people who HAVENT changed/grown.

Simply Jo @Simply_Jo1 @pokimanelol All of you guys saying that she said a racial slur don’t seem to notice that the slur she said was years ago and she has learned and has matured a lot since that video so there’s no sense of using that same excuse over and over again. We all make mistakes and learn from it. @pokimanelol All of you guys saying that she said a racial slur don’t seem to notice that the slur she said was years ago and she has learned and has matured a lot since that video so there’s no sense of using that same excuse over and over again. We all make mistakes and learn from it.

L @Lanalbb @onlyyariiiii @pokimanelol Yes and that was 8 years ago when she was a teenager and she's apologized a million times. There's people in their 20s+ doing it currently and having no remorse. @onlyyariiiii @pokimanelol Yes and that was 8 years ago when she was a teenager and she's apologized a million times. There's people in their 20s+ doing it currently and having no remorse.

sedosis @sedosis @pokimanelol All of you all being like oh but you did this or that need to wake up. Isn't the point to learn from your mistakes and then encourage others to stop and learn as well. As an influencer the best way to make that happen is to voice you're opinion and make it public. @pokimanelol All of you all being like oh but you did this or that need to wake up. Isn't the point to learn from your mistakes and then encourage others to stop and learn as well. As an influencer the best way to make that happen is to voice you're opinion and make it public.

Some fans pointed out that even if Poki has changed for the better, they don't necessarily have to forgive her.

CrAzYzOmBiE @Cr4zYzOmBiE1 @Trackie_D @pokimanelol So she can move past it but others arent allowed too?? @Trackie_D @pokimanelol So she can move past it but others arent allowed too??

Whether Pokimane should be considered a designated spokesperson on slur discourse is really up to the fans, but it's apparent to all that she has learned a lot from the consequences of her actions.

