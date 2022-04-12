"NO ONE IS BEING SOFT, YOU ARE BEING DUMB": xQc lashes out at fans defending streamers for using derogatory slurs

Twitch star Felix "xQc" had a few strong words against the fans who seemed to defend certain streamers' derogatory actions. A recent controversy surrounding Twitch streamer Adin Ross blew up when Jake Lucky shared a short video clip.

In the clip, Jake Lucky accused Adin Ross of saying a homophobic slur during a call with a YouTuber called YourRAGE while unaware that thousands of viewers were watching him.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin Ross has been accused of saying a homophobic slur (f word) on YourRAGE’s stream while not aware he was live. As a joke chat began referring to him as Allen Moss instead of Adin Ross Adin Ross has been accused of saying a homophobic slur (f word) on YourRAGE’s stream while not aware he was live. As a joke chat began referring to him as Allen Moss instead of Adin Ross https://t.co/HOXSriNDJ3

As expected, the conversation and a series of accusations against Adin Ross went on to gain a ton of traction as many of his fans defended him by stating that it was not Adin who was saying the slur.

Observing the reaction that the clip had garnered over time, xQc took to Twitter to express his feelings about the situation when he said:

"Stop saying slurs and stop making apologies for your f***ing 'creators'. We 'used to' do a lot of lot of things in the apst. We don't live there anymore. No one is being soft, you are being dumb. Holy."

xQc tweets out his opinions regarding the recent debacle (Image via xQc/Twitter)

Social media reacts to xQc's sharp words

The Canadian streamer's tweet received more than ten-thousand likes and more than 350 comments within the first hour. Many people agreed with what the streamer had to say, while others seemed to defend Adin Ross and other influencers.

The content creator's fans applauded him for his comments about the ongoing controversy.

CHAD and WISE words from the man himself

Valorant gamer Flexinja was amused by xQc's stance on the subject and agreed with what he had to say.

MR. JUICER OOZING WITH FACTS. AT THIS POINT IT (((SHOULD))) BE COMMON SENSE. INCREDIBLE. HOW ARE PEOPLE NOT UNDERSTANDING THAT TIMES CHANGE?

YouTube content creator Classify laid out their stance on cancel culture.

Classify 😼 @Class @xQc Times change. People change. Those who choose to judge those for the old acts they’ve done instead of reflect on the new ones, are people that haven’t changed. @xQc Times change. People change. Those who choose to judge those for the old acts they’ve done instead of reflect on the new ones, are people that haven’t changed.

Viewers on Reddit seemed to poke fun at the whole situation compared to the fans reacting on Twitter. Some of the reactions from the Redditors were along these lines:

Prior to the incident, on April 8th, 2022, Daniel "Keemstar" started to ride the controversial wave and was looking to stir some drama when he uploaded a small clip featuring an old Polygon article highlighting the 26-year-old streamer's past antics.

Describing the past situation that made the headlines, Keemstar said:

"Okay, so I am on Polygon right now and it says Overwatch League pro suspended for homophobic remark on livestream. What is going on here? xQc, are you actually like a homophobe, or, was it just trash talk? I'm confused, like, you're trying to insinuate what Speed (IShowSpeed) said is sexism, it's not trash talk right?"

He continued to express his opinion about the streamer's stance:

"You said it can't be both, right? Not even trash talk! Right? So, you're really a homophobe? Or you're just talking trash in the game? I am confused, xQc. Help me out with this."

Two hours later, the Twitch sensation had the perfect reply for Keemstar when he started by saying:

"Hey yo c**kstar! What up brother? Listen, since we thought about making videos today, so I'll give it to you straight man. You pulled some article from 2018 and you wish that I would hide it or something like that. This article, I pull up every single week to show it to my chat that people could change in three or four years. It happens."

Letting out a sly grin while responding to Keemstar's drama baiting video, the Twitch streamer continued:

"People get better is the whole point. But also, I am glad you tweeted it today as a reminder that people don't change. Sometimes you take ten, fifteen years. Like you, man."

The back and forth between the content creators went on for a couple of hours as things settled down.

