Pokimane's first podcast with xQc set to air early in May

Pokimane and xQc are going through with their grand scheme after all. Since April, the duo had been teasing their joint podcast, with one star seemingly more invested than the other.

The project had been delayed since the day xQc dipped out on the first try. But on April 25, Poki had an update to share.

Pokimane announces upcoming podcast date, fans react

In a recent tweet, Imane "Pokimane" Anys announced her stream schedule for the upcoming week. But one day, in particular, stood out to fans the most.

The Twitch star confirmed a new date for her in-the-works podcast with fellow streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel: Sunday, May 1.

sched for the next weekish ~
today: react / some valo
tuesday: otv camping trip! 🏕
wednesday: overwatch 2 w/drops!
thurs: off but vlogging
fri/sat : whatever i'm feelin
sunday may 1st: podcast w/ xqc!

Poki and xQc talked about their podcast with their respective viewers for over a month, but plans had been set back when the latter was a no-show for the pair's 'trial' episode on April 10.

But fans have little to no faith that such a mishap won't happen again. Many fans were seen replying with "copium" and meme reacts to remind Pokimane of the fateful day that xQc had ditched her on their original start date:

One fan even joked that xQc would probably be found prioritizing the latest Overwatch on Sunday instead:

xQc is a seasoned yet former professional Overwatch player. Albeit he was dismissed and parted ways with his team Dallas Fuel amid controversies in 2018, the Twitch star and streamer is one of many awaiting the official Overwatch 2 release.

The Overwatch PvP Beta test is currently only available to select participants, but viewers can head on over to watch their favorite Twitch streamers for drops on April 27.

Aside from the jokes, it's clear that there are still fans who patiently await the culmination of their favorite streamers and expect great content from the duo despite the setbacks.

Nark @JustNarkk @xQcOWUpdates bro the "podcasts" were actually fire content damn , am actually super excited about Sunday's podcast with Pokimane @xQcOWUpdates bro the "podcasts" were actually fire content damn , am actually super excited about Sunday's podcast with Pokimane

Both streamers are well-known across Twitch for their captivating streams, and it is a well-known fact that greatness takes time. Although xQc had skipped out on the first podcast attempt, fans continue to anticipate the new confirmed date hoping that everything will fall into place.

Pokimane is a Canadian-Moroccan Twitch streamer and internet personality who most notably rose to fame through her League of Legends and Fortnite streams. She has an accumulated 9M followers on Twitch and 3.9M followers on Twitter.

Her fellow podcast partner, xQc, is also a Canadian streamer with a background in the professional esports industry. He has an equally large fanbase of 10.4M Twitch followers and 2.03M followers on YouTube.

Given the duo's considerably huge popularity, it is no surprise that their fans expect new and exciting content from their joint efforts and will proceed to wait for the content to come despite delays.

