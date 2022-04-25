"Every game I play, all I do is gamble": xQc admits that he is still addicted to gambling

Famous Twitch personality Felix "xQc" recently revealed that he is still addicted to gambling while conversing with fans.

During the initial hours of his daily streams, Felix admitted that he often finds himself gambling in various games. He gave out examples such as him gambling in Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay (GTA 5 RP), amongst many others.

As xQc reacted to some of the posts present in the streamer-oriented subreddit LivestreamFail, the content creator said:

"Okay, you know what, dude? I have said it before and I'll say it again. Dude, I like gambling. Okay? Guys, you cannot find another streamer, okay, that uses everything in every game to gamble. Every game I play, all I do is gamble."

xQc talks about his gambling addiction

During a recent livestream, the famous Twitch streamer spent the initial hours interacting with his viewers and reacting to some of the trending clips and videos on the internet.

While browsing LivestreamFail, xQc received a $5 donation from a viewer with the following message:

"To keep it short, Mr Cow has f**k you money and is able to gamble more frequently than the average person, it's not complicated."

The streamer had an apt reply to the viewer's comment. He started off by mentioning that he finds one way or another to gamble in various games. He tried to convey his stance on the subject by saying:

"Dude, GTA, I gamble, [uncomprehensive] simulator, I had the whole game gambling, everywhere I go, I just gamble! Dude, I gamble. That's all I do. I enjoy it. I think it is fun. I am addicted."

Timestamp:01:33:44

The 25-year-old streamer then spoke a bit about his personality and how he tends to get addicted to things more often than not:

"I have one of the biggest, most insanely addictive personalities you will ever find. I am addicted to everything I do. I am just easily addicted. Okay? So I shouldn't gamble. I still do it."

He questioned his mannerisms and went on a rant by saying:

"Is that good? No! That's terrible! That's illness! That's illness! That's ill! I'm ill! Okay? I'm ill. But you know what? I can afford to be ill! I'm lucky! I'm lucky I can afford to be ill! Okay? Christ man! Oh my god, dude!"

Many viewers in his chat room mentioned that the streamer was flexing his wealth. He tried to reason with his viewers by saying that him losing money to some gambling machine does not affect him since he can afford to do it.

Fans react to xQc's statement regarding his gambling addiction

Fans on Reddit thought that his gambling addiction was pretty obvious.

Some felt that him admitting that he had a problem was the first step towards recovery.

Some fans wanted to know why the FPS gamer was infuriated with Mathew "Mizkif".

Other reactions were along these lines.

The former Overwatch professional player previously streamed content related to gambling on his Twitch channel. A year back, during a past livestream, the Twitch streamer spoke about his gambling addiction and stated that he was done gambling on stream.

xQc started playing slots on stream back on April 23, 2021 and streamed content related to gambling for two and a half months. During this period, he gained a whopping 41k followers and streamed content related to gambling for 47.8 hours.

