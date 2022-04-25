Tyler1 makes an appearance during LCS Spring Playoff Grand Finals

Twitch sensation Tyler "Tyler1" made a surprise appearance during the League Championship Series (LCS) Spring Playoff Grand Finals.

The popular League of Legends content creator and Twitch streamer presented the opening ceremony for the finale of the LCS Spring Split. The live audience went into a frenzy after hearing Tyler's voice on stage.

Tyler1 hypes up the crowd during LCS Spring Playoffs Grand Finals

Tyler is one of the biggest (if not the biggest) League of Legends content creators on Twitch. He was previously affiliated with the three-time world championship-winning team T1.

The North American Professional League's Spring Split Finals aired on April 25, 2022 and featured the finalists, Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves.

During the opening ceremony of the professional series, the Twitch streamer made a surprising appearance and left the live audience in complete shock. This is not the first time that Tyler has been featured in an official Riot Games tournament.

As soon as Tyler came on stage, he introduced himself with his signature line:

"Sup, sup! Houston, we have a bit of a problem! What it does do?"

He introduced the final contenders:

We are back at it again with the 2022 Spring Finals. 100 Thieves, EG (Evil Geniuses). This is what it's all about! Let's go!"

Fans cheered loudly after their favorite Twitch streamer introduced the teams. Tyler continued to hype up the event by rallying the audience to cheer for their respective teams:

"Who is here for 100 Thieves? Now let me hear, who is here for Evil Geniuses? And who is here for a five-game battle?"

He then went ahead and introduced every player on both teams. After the introduction was done, Tyler1 concluded the opening ceremony by saying:

"Now give it up one more time for 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses!"

Fireworks started to go off following the conclusion of the amazing opening ceremony. A few minutes later, the first game of the Spring Split commenced.

Fans react to Tyler1 hosting the opening ceremony for LCS Spring Finals

Fans on Reddit were amazed to see Tyler being featured as the host for the opening ceremony of the LCS Spring Split Finals:

Some wanted to know why Tyler was permanently banned by Riot Games:

A few of the Redditors mentioned how recognizable Tyler is:

Some fans joked by comparing Tyler to his brother Eric "Erobb221":

A discussion surrounding the streamer's content started to build up.

Some Redditors felt that if Tyler stopped developing content around League of Legends and started to stream a variety of games, he would become a top streamer on the platform.

Fans discussing Tyler's content (Image via Reddit/r/LivestreamFail)

Aside from being featured in several tournaments, Tyler1 has hosted his League of Legends tournament called the Tyler1 Championship Series (TCS). The first-ever TCS was hosted in 2017, and two more subsequent championships were hosted by the Twitch star.

Tyler has streamed more than 9,100 hours of League of Legends on his channel and has amassed 4.8 million followers.

