League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split Week 3 standings: Team Liquid continue dominance, TSM secure first win

The third week of League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split has concluded and was certainly filled with chaos for certain teams.

Obviously, the credit for being the most dominant squad goes to Team Liquid. They have been phenomenal and showcased the strength of a super-team at its peak. TSM also managed to secure their first win within the split after a series of disappointing losses.

However, Cloud9's situation was ended up drawing the most attention from everyone. Their coach LS was released from the team after the first match of the week and so the entire team, including their fans, took a massive hit on their morale.

Overview of results and standings after Week 3 of League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split

The table after League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split Week 3 is provided below:

League of Legends LCS 2022 spring split overall standings Teams Matches played Win Loss Team Liquid 6 5 1 FlyQuest 6 5 1 100 Thieves 6 4 2 Cloud9 6 4 2 Golden Guardians 6 3 3 Dignitas QNTMPAY 6 3 3 Immortals Progressive 6 2 4 Evil Geniuses 6 2 4 TSM 6 1 5 Counter Logic Gaming 6 1 5

Team Liquid is currently the best performing team within the LCS. Their entire squad is playing quite consistently and seems to have found the rhythm required to win games comfortably.

FlyQuest is also performing exceptionally well and looks like a team set to challenge for titles in the days to come. They are almost on par with Team Liquid, and when they meet for the second time during the season, it will certainly be a treat to watch.

LCS @LCSOfficial Congratulations to @Toucouille_lol on winning the @MastercardNexus Player of the Week for week 3 of the 2022 #LCS Spring Split! Congratulations to @Toucouille_lol on winning the @MastercardNexus Player of the Week for week 3 of the 2022 #LCS Spring Split! https://t.co/48K1gPYBeh

100 Thieves and Cloud9 are sort of in the middle of things right now. The former has been a bit inconsistent, but they are yet to reach their full potential. The 100 Thieves also have immense star power and can perform in the tightest of situations.

Cloud9 are obviously in a bit of a mess. They were doing very well until the management let go of their head coach LS. While they did win one game this weekend, the team suffered a sudden shock when the announcement came.

The biggest name struggling the most right now is TSM. The team has a legacy of winning trophies, but it looks like the 2022 season is not going all that well for them. They have only managed one win so far and that was achieved on the first day of Week 3.

They lost their second game of the week and have a lot of issues that need rectification immediately.

