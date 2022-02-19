What is "Flame Horizon" in League of Legends?

League of Legends is a game filled with small terms that are often dedicated towards players who have done something substantial during their career. There are phrases like "unkillable demon king" that hold a lot of value within the community and are seldom used loosely.

One such term that is quite prevalent among players is "Flame Horizon." This term that first came into being in honor of former Korean League of Legends player Lee "Flame" Ho-jong.

LS @LSXYZ9 Lol 92 and not 100 for flame horizon? Noob. Unimpressed @FORG1VENGRE Lol 92 and not 100 for flame horizon? Noob. Unimpressed @FORG1VENGRE https://t.co/kDxpqMvgzQ

Flame's prowess in the laning phase and his ability to amass massive CS leads ahead of his opponents made him quite famous. It led the community to come up with the title "Flame Horizon" and honor any other player able to perform the same with consistency.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the term "Flame Horizon"

Laning in League of Legends is an integral part of the game. Regardless, most players are quite average at this. They often remain on level terms with the opposition, but complement that weakness with immense team-fighting skills.

However, there are a few players who are immensely good at laning. They can gather over 30 to 40 CS leads and are able to gain an incredible amount of gold advantage even before team-fighting begins.

These players are able to obtain a full item advantage in the laning phase itself which, in all honesty, makes the game easier for the entire team. While this can be done in any lane, if a top-laner is able to do it, then that is considered a cherry on the cake.

Jon Ellis @justjon_lol Uzi flame horizon at 25 minutes and then base defence triple kill (basically quadra) to win his first game back?



Seems legit Uzi flame horizon at 25 minutes and then base defence triple kill (basically quadra) to win his first game back?Seems legit

This is because the top lane gains more experience and gold than any other lane in League of Legends. A fed and powerful top-lane is something that is always going to be advantageous.

However, there are a few players who are able to get not just 30 or 40, but a 100 CS lead in the laning phase. Such players are often honored with the title of Flame Horizon, and the player at the center of this is none other than Lee "Flame" Ho-jong.

Kazuya @Kaazuya_ Cryin Flame Horizon on Showmaker in game 1 lol Cryin Flame Horizon on Showmaker in game 1 lol https://t.co/7Wzr8GAapu

Flame is considered by many to be the greatest Korean player who was never able to win a major tournament within the same region. Nevertheless, his skill and grasp over League of Legends garnered worldwide recognition.

Back during Flame's time (2012-17), the game was more focused towards the laning phase. There would often be long, slow lanes where players would farm till the end of time and then eventually decide to fight.

Currently, the meta is focused more towards roaming and getting kills, but back in the day, a player's strength was judged based on their laning prowess, and it goes without saying that Flame was the best at this.

DeathByLollipops @LoL_DBL Hit em with that 15-minute flame horizon Hit em with that 15-minute flame horizon https://t.co/Uqv76K6nTL

As a result, former OGN (Korean television network that used to cast League of Legends) casters DoA and Montecristo came up with the term "Flame Horizon" to honor Flame's ability to choke out opponents by gaining insane CS leads. Furthermore, players like LS started using it more frequently and made it popular.

Flame was quite good at freezing lanes, which enabled him to continue gaining CS leads without worrying about improper minion waves. This particular aspect of gaing a 100 CS lead was first achieved when Flame was playing for a team called CJ Entus Blaze back in 2014.

There is also a term called Double Fame Horizon where players can gain a 200 CS lead. However, this is insanely hard to do and requires a lot of luck.

Fans and professionals took a liking to the title and even to this day, the term is used for players who are able to achieve a 100 CS lead in the laning phase. While it is definitely hard on account of the consistent support roams and jungle ganks, toplaners like Nuguri, Ale, Burdol and Alphari are able to achieve this in spectacular fashion.

It is also important to note that this term also works within solo-queue as well, and can be used by casual players if they are able to achieve a 100 CS lead against the enemy. Flame may not have been able to win a lot of trophies during his career, but his legacy will continue to live on for a good while.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee