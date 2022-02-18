League of Legends PBE 12.5 cycle brings Master Yi adjustments, nerfs his “Duskblade-Collector” build

Master Yi might be in for a good deal of nerfs and adjustments in League of Legends patch 12.5 as Riot Games are possibly looking to tone down his overpowered “Duskblade-Collector” build.

In a recent tweet, Riot Games designer Kevin “Captain Gameplay” Huang opened up about some of the adjustments that they are looking to bring to Master Yi’s kit.

His Q, E, and R will go through some extensive changes in the upcoming patch. Alpha Strike (Q), will be hit the hardest, as its base AD ratios will be severely nerfed along with critical strike damage.

But it will now look to apply on-hit effects and scale down with ability haste instead of synergizing with it. Clearly, this will have a massive impact on how his itemizations will work after the adjustments drop, and Master Yi mains will not be able to get the same level of potency with a Duskblade and Collector build as they are used to.

The new changes will push him towards a Kraken Slayer rush and other items that come with on-hit effects.

All Master Yi updates in the League of Legends PBE

It’s important to note here that the changes that Captain Gameplay chalked out are tentative, and the developers will first test it out on the League of Legends PBE servers before making them live in the official patch. According to Surrender@20, the changes to his kit have already made their way into the 12.5 cycle, and the following are the tentative tweaks that players can look out for:

Alpha Strike (Q)

Damage: 25/60/95/130/165 (+90 percent AD), reduced by 75 percent for subsequent hits on the same targets > 30/60/90/120/150 (+65 percent AD), reduced by 75 percent for subsequent hits on the same target

Crits deal: 60 percent (+bonus critical damage percent) extra damage > 50 percent (bonus critical damage percent) extra damage

Now applies on-hit effects (on-hits from subsequent hits are also reduced)

CD refund now scales down with ability haste (so it doesn’ty snynergize with it)

Wuju Style (E)

Duration does not decrease during Meditate (W) > duration does not decrease during Alpha Strike (Q) or Meditate (W)

Can now cast during Alpha Strike (Q)

Highlander (R)

Duration does not decrease during Meditate (W) > duration does not decrease during Alpha Strike (Q) or Meditate (W)

Can now cast during Alpha Strike (Q)

With his changes already hitting the test server, it will be quite interesting to see how players adapt to his new kit and the type of build path that they opt into. As these updates are tentative, Riot can definitely shift things around for Master YI, so League of Legends players will just have to wait for now and see what ultimately gets included in the final update.

Edited by Atul S