Ahri’s mini-rework has been an incredible success as her League of Legends pick-and-ban rate skyrockets post 12.3

Ahri’s much-required mini-rework seems to have been an incredible success for the League of Legends midlaner, as in recent weeks, both her pick rate, as well as her ban rate, have soared in ranked matchmaking.

The Nine-tailed Fox saw a plethora of changes hitting her kit in patch 12.3, as Riot sought to make her more akin to the theme of a mobile midlane assassin.

She had fallen off the meta quite hard in recent seasons, and with her new upgrade, the developers looked to bring her back to both solo-queue and professional play. It seems her rework has been quite successful, as according to Lolalytics, she has now skyrocketed to a 15.28 percent pick rate and a 16.84 percent ban rate at the time of writing this article.

Apart from the pick-and-ban rate, Ahri has a pretty high win rate as well, and it currently sits at 53.56 percent, which is one of the highest out of all the midlaners in the game.

Ahri is seeing more stage presence in League of Legends pro play

August @RiotAugust We've got an Ahri refresh going to PBE soon for feedback

Goals:

-Lean into her mobile mage identity by allowing R to partially reset, giving her more opportunities to carry fights

-Passive reworked to be more useful throughout the game

-Make her spells feel better to cast in lane We've got an Ahri refresh going to PBE soon for feedbackGoals:-Lean into her mobile mage identity by allowing R to partially reset, giving her more opportunities to carry fights-Passive reworked to be more useful throughout the game-Make her spells feel better to cast in lane https://t.co/0vLqJqOlS2

Apart from solo-queue ranked and the standard matchmaking, Ahri is also enjoying a better stage presence in the MOBA’s professional scene.

Since patch 12.3 dropped two weeks ago, Ahri has been played around 45 times across all European, North American, and Korean second division leagues, along with appearances in minor regions like Oceania and Japan.

According to Gol.gg, the midlaner has around a 51.1 percent win rate in pro play and has been banned around 33 times across all major and minor competitions.

The goal behind her rework was to “lean into her mobile mage identity by allowing R to partially reset, giving her more opportunities to carry fights.” This prompted Riot to rework her passive and make it significantly more useful throughout the game.

Needless to say, the rework has been an incredible success, and Ahri was able to comfortably make her way back into the League of Legends meta in season 12.

Edited by Shaheen Banu