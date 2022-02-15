League of Legends brand new additions to the Bee skinline: Release date, expected price and more

League of Legends is set to release four brand new skins under the Bee skinline along with patch update 12.5.

The Bee skinline is arguably one of the sweetest skinlines that currently exist within the game. As the name suggests, the champions literally look like bees, which provides a very different vibe compared to some others skins that have a darker tone to them.

BZZZiggs

Heimerstinger

Nunu & Beelump

These skins are currently available for testing on League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment). Therefore, players with access to the same can test them out and have some fun until the skins are officially released with the next patch within the game.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the upcoming Bee skinline within the game

League of Legends' patch 12.4 is set to release on February 16, 2022. Usually, when skins are revealed before the patch update, it means that they will be released in the next one itself.

However, in this case, there is only one day left before the patch arrives. At the same time, the tweet by the official handle clearly mentions that the skins will be released on the PBE. Thus, there is no doubt that these skins will arrive in patch 12.5 or beyond.

The four champions that are set to be featured with this skinline are Ziggs, Heimerdinger, Nunu and Willump, and Orianna. This is not a new skinline as there are other champions already available within the game who are featured with the same skinline.

This is merely an extension to the skinline as it is often done with other skins as well. As of now, the price of these skins is unknown. However, an estimate can be made based on the animations when they will be shown on the PBE.

The splash art and estimated price for all the skins are provided below:

1.BZZZiggs (Ziggs skins) and Heimerstinger (Heimerdinger skin)

Heimerstinger (left) and BZZZiggs (right) (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP each

2. Nunu and Beelump

Nunu and Beelump (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

3. Orbeeanna

Orbeeanna (Image via Riot Games)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

Note: Information regarding release dates and prices are estimates and are subject to change.

