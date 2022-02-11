League of Legends Your Shop: How to access discounted skins, expiry date and more 

Your Shop in League of Legends is a means to obtain exclusive champion skins at a heavily discounted price.

This is an occasional affair as the appearance of Your Shop is quite random and provides only a limited amount of time to avail the deals. While players can only obtain a maximum number of six skins through this method, it is still an opportunity worth grabbing.

Skins in League of Legends are definitely costly. Thus, players who do not like spending too much money on microtransactions will find the Your Shop to their liking.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding Your Shop for the month of February

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends It's that time again... What did you get in your shop? It's that time again... What did you get in your shop? 👀 https://t.co/vehBlVbPpb

The Your Shop for patch 12.3 started on February 11, 2022, with content for patch 12.4 set to drop on February 16. The items in the shop will last until March 9, 2022. Thus, players have less than a month to obtain the skins from the same.

The Your Shop in League of Legends provides random skins, thus the shop for one player will differ from another. Players can access it by clicking the Your Shop tab on the left-hand side of the "Store" button within the game client.

Once players click on it, they will see six closed doors, sort of like a jackpot event. Each door will consist of one random skin for any champion within the game. Obviously, the champions that pop up are not entirely random as the game takes into account the preferences of the players.

This means if players love playing ADC and Jungle, then they will mostly get skins from those two roles. In case players already have all the skins for the champions from their preferred positions, the game might show skins from other areas.

Once players click on the doors, the discounts that are offered will be displayed beneath the skin. There might be discounts ranging from 30% to 60% and the skins can include both ordinary as well as legacy versions.

Obviously, ultimate skins, skins obtained as rank up rewards and brand new skins will not be featured on this Your Shop. It is also important to note that if a player does not possess a particular champion and a skin for the same appears on the Your Shop then the champion price will also be included within the same.

