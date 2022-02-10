League of Legends LEC is set to conduct matches on stage from week 5 onwards for 2022 spring split

The League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split has been held remotely until now on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, things seem to be returning to normalcy as the LEC has announced that players will be returning back on stage from week five onwards. This is definitely a massive step as Berlin, the place where LEC takes place, has been engulfed with rising cases since 2020.

If players return to the stage, the officials will finally be able to think of plans to bring spectators back as well. This is a great step in the right direction as any esport fan will corroborate that a stage without players and cheering spectators feels like an empty husk.

League of Legends LEC will only conduct limited games on stage for now and increase it slowly in the future

As mentioned, the League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split will be looking to bring players on stage starting February 11, 2022. However, they are not going to rush everyone as of yet.

The LEC has decided that only games 1 and 5 will be held on stage, while the rest of the matches will be conducted remotely from various team bootcamps. This is because Omicron cases are still rising within Berlin.

Most operations are conducted with either limited capacity or remotely. So rushing everyone on stage will put the health of all players at risk.

It is also vital to remember that certain teams, like G2 Esports, have just recovered from Covid-19. Thus, making the stage congested will run the risk of increased positive cases that will disrupt the flow of games once again.

Despite the LCK and LPL allowing crowds and players on stage, the state of the pandemic doesn't allow the LEC to take the same liberties. Therefore, allowing limited teams and conducting a small number of matches will allow the officials to take this slowly and also monitor the progress.

Once they are confident enough that there are no safety risks, the LEC will then start conducting every game on stage. However, even after that, media houses and fans are still restricted from entering the stage.

While there are no plans to currently bring them back, the LEC has the crowd in mind and will be looking to introduce them eventually. It might take some time, but with some good fortune, by the time the summer split arrives, the LEC studios will be bustling once again with high octane games and the roars of League of Legends fans.

Edited by Danyal Arabi