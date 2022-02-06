League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split week 4 standings: Rogue goes 9-0, G2 Jankos makes history

The fourth week of League of Legends LEC's 2022 spring split has officially ended. This was the final week of the first half of the round-robin stage and it bore witness to history being made.

Rogue continued their undefeated run and reached a nine-win streak, a feat that only three other teams have achieved until now. Apart from that, G2 Esports' jungler Jankos reached 300 LEC wins, which is a feat that no other player has been able to achieve until now.

Overall, it was an eventful week for most of the teams. There is still scope for massive improvements and teams need to work even more to reach their full potential during the second half of the round-robin stage.

Overview of League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split week 4 results

The results after the first half of the round-robin stage for the League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split have been provided in the table below. The first table provides the overall result and the second table provides only the week 4 result.

LEC Spring Split 2022 overall standings Teams Games Played Win Loss Rogue 9 9 0 Fnatic 9 6 3 G2 Esports 9 6 3 MAD Lions 9 5 4 Misfits 9 5 4 Team Vitality 9 5 4 EXCEL 9 4 5 Team BDS 9 3 6 SK Gaming 9 2 7 Astralis 9 0 9

LEC 2022 week 4 standings Teams Games Played Win Loss Rogue 2 2 0 Team Vitality 2 2 0 Fnatic 2 1 1 G2 Esports 2 1 1 Misfits 2 1 1 SK Gaming 2 1 1 EXCEL 2 1 1 MAD Lions 2 1 1 Team BDS 2 0 2 Astralis 2 0 2

Thus, as it is clear, Rogue is definitely in the form of their life right now. They are demolishing everything in their path and have achieved a feat that only G2 Esports, Fnatic and Misfits Gaming have been able to in the history of European League of Legends.

An argument can be made that Rogue hit their peak much faster than other teams. Therefore, they will face more competition over the coming weeks, and maintaining this perfect record will be difficult.

G2 Esports



Let's talk about Jankos' Lee Sin

However, winning nine games in a row is worthy of praise, even if they fail to maintain this form in the future.

Fnatic and G2 Esports are currently stuck in a stalemate. Both have immensely talented teams but are making individual and decision-making errors, costing them games. Nevertheless, these two teams will only get better and far from their peak performance.

One of the star attractions of the week was G2 Esports's jungler Jankos reaching a personal milestone. He claimed 300 victories and completed his 500 matches at League of Legends LEC. This is a commendable achievement and Jankos has forever been etched in history as the greatest European jungler of all time.

Team Vitality seems to be gaining their form slowly, despite the top-jungle duo struggling a bit in communication. Like G2 and Fnatic, Vitality is also far from its peak potential and a decent amount of work is yet to be done within this team.

Marcin Jankowski 300 wins

The MAD Lions seem to be struggling quite a lot. All of their players are underperforming and there are serious issues that need rectification. Misfits Gaming and EXCEL are also in a similar situations as they show moments of brilliance that end up fizzling out.

SK Gaming and Astralis are the worst teams currently in the LEC 2022 spring split. None of the players are playing at the level that is desired. In truth, there are other teams in competitions like the ERL's that are much more deserving to play at the LEC when compared to these two teams.

