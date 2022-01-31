League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split February match schedule

The first month of League of Legends LEC's 2022 spring split has officially come to an end. It was an exciting month that was filled with surprises and several ups and downs.

However, it was also a month where the mistakes of several teams were excused on account of entering the split with new teams. That will not be the case in February when everyone will expect the teams to finally play according to their abilities.

While January was exciting, February is going to set the stage for the climax. The results in February will more or less provide a brief idea of the teams that might be looking to qualify for the playoffs.

Detailed match schedule for February at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split

The dates and matchups for February at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split are provided below.

LEC 2022 Spring Split February Schedule

February 4

Team Vitality vs Misfits Gaming

SK Gaming vs Astralis

Rogue vs EXCEL

Team BDS vs G2 Esports

MAD Lions vs Fnatic

February 5

Team Vitality vs Astralis

SK Gaming vs Misfits Gaming

Fnatic vs EXCEL

Team BDS vs MAD Lions

Rogue vs G2 Esports

February 11

Rogue vs Astralis

Team Vitality vs EXCEL

Team BDS vs Misfits Gaming

SK Gaming vs Fnatic

MAD Lions vs G2 Esports

February 12

Team BDS vs EXCEL

Rogue vs Misfits Gaming

SK Gaming vs MAD Lions

G2 Esports vs Astralis

Team Vitality vs Fnatic

February 18

Misfits Gaming vs EXCEL

SK Gaming vs G2 Esports

Fnatic vs Astralis

Team Vitality vs Team BDS

Rogue vs MAD Lions

February 19

Team BDS vs SK Gaming

EXCEL vs Astralis

Misfits Gaming vs MAD Lions

Team Vitality vs Rogue

G2 Esports vs Fnatic

February 25

MAD Lions vs Astralis

SK Gaming vs EXCEL

Misfits Gaming vs Fnatic

Team BDS vs Rogue

Team Vitality vs G2 Esports

February 26

Team BDS vs Astralis

MAD Lions vs EXCEL

Team Vitality vs SK Gaming

Misfits Gaming vs G2 Esports

Rogue vs Fnatic

February is shaping up to be another month filled with brilliant games for fans to watch. As it stands, G2 Esports, Rogue, Team Vitality and Fnatic are the most in-form teams.

The MAD Lions are sort of struggling to find their footing which is resulting in some poor performances. Misfits Gaming has been showing up quite strongly as well alongside Team BDS, who are having a decent debut year in League of Legends LEC's 2022 spring split.

SK Gaming, Astralis and EXCEL need to pick things up as they are the weakest amongst all. While EXCEL might have some hope, the other two seem to be having a tough time and will need more than a few weeks to get things straight.

