League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split February match schedule

The first month of League of Legends LEC's 2022 spring split has officially come to an end. It was an exciting month that was filled with surprises and several ups and downs.
However, it was also a month where the mistakes of several teams were excused on account of entering the split with new teams. That will not be the case in February when everyone will expect the teams to finally play according to their abilities.
While January was exciting, February is going to set the stage for the climax. The results in February will more or less provide a brief idea of the teams that might be looking to qualify for the playoffs.
Detailed match schedule for February at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split
The dates and matchups for February at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split are provided below.
LEC 2022 Spring Split February Schedule
February 4
- Team Vitality vs Misfits Gaming
- SK Gaming vs Astralis
- Rogue vs EXCEL
- Team BDS vs G2 Esports
- MAD Lions vs Fnatic
February 5
- Team Vitality vs Astralis
- SK Gaming vs Misfits Gaming
- Fnatic vs EXCEL
- Team BDS vs MAD Lions
- Rogue vs G2 Esports
February 11
- Rogue vs Astralis
- Team Vitality vs EXCEL
- Team BDS vs Misfits Gaming
- SK Gaming vs Fnatic
- MAD Lions vs G2 Esports
February 12
- Team BDS vs EXCEL
- Rogue vs Misfits Gaming
- SK Gaming vs MAD Lions
- G2 Esports vs Astralis
- Team Vitality vs Fnatic
February 18
- Misfits Gaming vs EXCEL
- SK Gaming vs G2 Esports
- Fnatic vs Astralis
- Team Vitality vs Team BDS
- Rogue vs MAD Lions
February 19
- Team BDS vs SK Gaming
- EXCEL vs Astralis
- Misfits Gaming vs MAD Lions
- Team Vitality vs Rogue
- G2 Esports vs Fnatic
February 25
- MAD Lions vs Astralis
- SK Gaming vs EXCEL
- Misfits Gaming vs Fnatic
- Team BDS vs Rogue
- Team Vitality vs G2 Esports
February 26
- Team BDS vs Astralis
- MAD Lions vs EXCEL
- Team Vitality vs SK Gaming
- Misfits Gaming vs G2 Esports
- Rogue vs Fnatic
February is shaping up to be another month filled with brilliant games for fans to watch. As it stands, G2 Esports, Rogue, Team Vitality and Fnatic are the most in-form teams.
The MAD Lions are sort of struggling to find their footing which is resulting in some poor performances. Misfits Gaming has been showing up quite strongly as well alongside Team BDS, who are having a decent debut year in League of Legends LEC's 2022 spring split.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
SK Gaming, Astralis and EXCEL need to pick things up as they are the weakest amongst all. While EXCEL might have some hope, the other two seem to be having a tough time and will need more than a few weeks to get things straight.