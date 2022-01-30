League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split Week 3 standings: Rogue are 7-0, Astralis yet to pick up a win

Week 3 of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split has officially come to an end with some exciting matches and quite a few surprising results.

Rogue managed to cement themselves as the best team in the LEC, while Astralis ended up becoming a meme within the League of Legends community. These two teams have been polar opposites in terms of performance.

Aside from that, there were a few other matches as well that managed to captivate the audience. The biggest amongst them was definitely the clash between G2 Esports and Fnatic as their rivalry continues to bloom even today.

Results from League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split Week 3

The current standings of all the teams after Week 3 of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split matches have been provided below. The first table contains a cumulative result for the teams, while the second lists the results only from Week 3.

LEC 2022 spring split cumulative results Teams Games Played Win Loss Rogue 7 7 0 Fnatic 7 5 2 G2 Esports 7 5 2 MAD Lions 7 4 3 Misfits Gaming 7 4 3 Team BDS 7 3 4 Team Vitality 7 3 4 EXCEL 7 3 4 SK Gaming 7 1 6 Astralis 7 0 7

LEC 2022 spring split week 3 results only Teams Games Played Win Loss Rogue 2 2 0 G2 Esports 2 2 0 Team BDS 2 2 0 MAD Lions 2 1 1 Team Vitality 2 1 1 Misfits Gaming 2 1 1 EXCEL 2 1 1 Fnatic 2 0 2 SK Gaming 2 0 2 Astralis 2 0 2

From the tables, it is clear that a lot has changed during Week 3 of the LEC Spring Split. Rogue have obviously been phenomenal as they crushed through both Fnatic and Vitality to extend their wins to seven in a row.

Rogue is one of the few teams in history to have managed to remain undefeated during the first half of the LEC Spring Split. Fnatic, on the other hand, seem to have lost their grip completely.

Their weaknesses were finally exposed, and after coming into the third week with a five-win streak, they ended up losing both games. They need to reassess their situation and figure out how to make a comeback.

G2 Esports is finally showing up in style once again. After suffering from COVID-19 and also struggling to get their ideas on one page for the first two weeks, they finally seem to be getting back on track.

G2's game against Misfits Gaming was a bit awkward. After a strong early game, they ended up making a few mistakes which almost cost them the match. However, on the second day, they defeated their long-time rivals Fnatic in an explosive manner.

The team still needs work, but things seem to be coming together as they progress further into the tournament. Team Vitality seems to have returned to form as well. They may have lost their match against Rogue, but their potential is quite apparent.

Finally, Team BDS managed to grab two crucial victories as well in their quest to make it to the playoffs in their first year within the LEC. Misfits Gaming is also producing strong performances despite being inconsistent at times.

Overall, there is still a long way to go. However, apart from the MAD Lions, the rest of the big names are slowly gaining strength and asserting their dominance on both the rift as well as the points table.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee