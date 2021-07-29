Team BDS & Rix GG Thunder avoid elimination on day 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2

The Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2 kicks off today as Team BDS & Rix GG Thunder barely survive elimination on day one of the campaign.

A total of eight teams have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2. The bottom four teams, coming from Challengers 1 and four teams coming from close qualifiers, will fight over the next week for the final two spots in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs.

However, fans have witnessed a total of six matches on the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2. Team Vitality and Alliance were knocked out of the competition whereas all the other six teams kept their dream alive.

Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2 Day 1 Results:

Upper-Bracket Quarterfinal

All eight teams faced each other in the Upper-Bracket Quarter-final.

Match 1: Team BDS vs Tenstar

Team BDS went up against Tenstar in the first match of the day. Tenstar won the first map, Breeze, with a 13-3 scoreline. Team BDS responded by winning the second map, Haven, with a 13-9 scoreline.

However, Tenstar won the final match on Icebox with a 13-10 scoreline and qualified for the Upper-Bracket Semifinal.

Game One of the #VCT Main Event cleans up in our favour! It's time for an upper bracket run 😉 (13-3, 9-13, 13-10)



🏆🆚 @TeamBDS #RISINGSTARS | #VALORANTChallengers pic.twitter.com/df7AGxvw1a — TENSTAR (@TENSTARGG) July 28, 2021

Match 2: Team Liquid vs Team Vitality

Guild Esports faced Team Vitality in the second match of the day. Team Vitality started the series upper-hand, winning the first map by a 13-11 margin.

However, Team Liquid bounced back in the next two maps on Split and Breeze, winning both maps with 13-3 and 13-9 scoreline respectively.

Match 3: Rix.GG Thunder vs Giants Gaming

Giants Gaming completely dominated the third match of the day against Rix.GG Thunder, securing a flawless win to qualify for the Upper-Bracket Semifinal of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2. Giants Gaming won the match on Split with a 13-7 scoreline followed by a 13-9 win on Bind.

Map 4: Fnatic vs Alliance

Fnatic also secured a flawless victory against Alliance to qualify for the Upper-Bracket Semifinal of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2.

Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter in the first map as Fnatic won the map with a 14-12 scoreline. They continued their domination in the second map, Icebox, winning it by a 13-7 margin.

AN ICE-COLD #FNCWIN! ❄️



BIG start to #VCT Challengers 2 as we take the 2-0 victory over @theAllianceGG! The Battle for Berlin continues! 👀 pic.twitter.com/OytBwomwPk — FNATIC (@FNATIC) July 28, 2021

Lower Round 1

Losers of the first four matches of the day dropped down to the Lower Brackets of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2.

Match 5: Team BDS vs Team Vitality

Team BDS secured a flawless victory against Team Vitality in the Lower Bracket Round 1 tie. Team BDS won the first map, Bind, with a 13-9 scoreline. They continued their momentum on Icebox as well with a 13-6 scoreline.

Match 6: Rix.GG Thunder vs Alliance

Rix.GG Thunder won the final match of the day and eliminated Alliance out of the competition. Rix.GG Thunder won both maps, Haven and Breeze with a 13-11 scoreline.

Only six teams are left in the competition after the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2. Out of those six, only two will make it to the Playoffs.

