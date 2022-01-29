G2 Esports vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC 2022 Split Week 3: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final game on the second day of week 3 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split is set to take place between G2 Esports and Fnatic.

This particular match has been termed as the game of the week and for obvious reasons. G2 Esports and Fnatic are two of the most successful teams in the European League of Legends scene.

While Fnatic has been the better team over the past year, there is no doubt that these two teams are the dynasty kings. Therefore, the hype surrounding this particular game is currently at a peak.

Overview of G2 Esports vs Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split

Predictions

G2 Esports came into the 2022 season of the LEC with two rookies on their team. This was a stark difference from their superteam, which failed quite miserably back in the 2021 season.

Thus, the team may not be ready to win trophies. While they have showcased some decent performances and have grabbed wins against weaker teams, there are a lot of aspects that need to be rectified.

Fnatic, on the other hand, have been outstanding in their performances. Every player on this team has had phenomenal performances and they have generally outclassed every opponent they faced.

Fnatic has lost only one game so far, and it was solely due to an excessively strong performance from the opposition. Apart from that, no other team in the LEC is currently capable of competing against the squad.

Overall, Fnatic is definitely the stronger team and should not face any issues in defeating G2 Esports.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and G2 Esports have a very long history of competing against one another in the LEC. They first met each other back in the 2016 Spring Split.

The two teams have clashed against each other a total of 33 times. In these matches, G2 Esports has a total of 19 victories while Fnatic has a total of 14 victories.

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs Fnatic will be telecast live on January 29, 2022 on the official Twitch channel of both the LEC and Riot Games.

Previous results

Previously, G2 Esports faced Misfits Gaming in League of Legends LEC's 2022 Spring Split. G2 Esports came back from the brink of defeat and managed to grab a win in that game.

Fnatic, on the other hand, faced Rogue at the LEC 2022 Spring Split and were handed their first defeat of the season.

LEC 2022 rosters

G2 Esports

Sergen "Broken Blade" Çelik

Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski

Rasmus "caPs" Winther

Victor "Flakked" Lirola

Raphaël "Targamas" Crabbé

Fnatic

Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hansen

Iván “Razork” Martin Díaz

Marek “Humanoid” Brázda

Elias “Upset” Lipp

Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov

Edited by Siddharth Satish