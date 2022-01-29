When does the Vel'Koz VFX update arrive in League of Legends?

One League of Legends character that is going to receive a full VFX update in the upcoming 12.3 patch update (February 2, 2022 release) is Vel'Koz.

VFX updates in League of Legends are a pretty common affair. Developers often tend to fix animation related issues with modern techniques in order to make characters feel much better and updated. This is especially done for characters who are outdated and have received no love for a long time now.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Vel’Koz VFX Update Update from Sirhaian. E indicator improved and made more distinguished on skins and updated respawn portal VFx Vel’Koz VFX Update Update from Sirhaian. E indicator improved and made more distinguished on skins and updated respawn portal VFx https://t.co/74v1F0ygKE

Vel'Koz is a character who has been out of the League of Legends meta for almost eternity. Therefore, it is expected that this VFX update will make him feel much better to use and that his popularity will increase.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know about the upcoming VFX update for Vel'Koz

Outdated animations and sluggish gameplay make some champions very difficult to play with. It feels as if their abilities have certain delays or weird hitboxes which often provides a disrupted feel to the champion.

Vel'Koz falls in the exact same category. He was released back in 2014, which is also one of the early days of League of Legends. Thus, it is obvious that this champion clearly lacks the superior animations that are portrayed by modern day champions.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Another Vel’Koz VFX update from Sirhaian, R has been adjusted to have more intense center and less intense edge Another Vel’Koz VFX update from Sirhaian, R has been adjusted to have more intense center and less intense edge https://t.co/VCLHssqepf

Thus, the developers of League of Legends have finally decided to provide a VFX update to Vel'Koz in the same manner as Zilean, Syndra or Malzahar. Through this update, they are fixing the visibility issue with his E, adjusting the ultimate hitbox and making a few color changes.

Details on Vel'koz VFX update (Image via Reddit/RiotSirhaian)

These changes will directly affect Vel'Koz's skins as well. Therefore, players who own the skins will not have to worry about those and can continue to use them even after the update.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Another Vel'Koz VFX update from Sirhaian, he restored Battlecast's model color shift when he ults Another Vel'Koz VFX update from Sirhaian, he restored Battlecast's model color shift when he ults https://t.co/1dH0KnaIgo

This update is currently available for testing in the PBE. Therefore, players who are registered for the same can test him out. The rest of the players will have to wait for patch 12.3, which is set to come out on February 2, 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Vel'Koz is not a bad champion. In fact, there are certain situations where he can be quite useful. However, his outdated animations make him quite tedious to play which in turn pushes the popularity of this champion out of the window.

Edited by Ashish Yadav