How to claim free RP, skins and more through League of Legends' Prime Gaming (February 2022)?

Every month League of Legends provides a wide range of rewards to players through Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming is available to players who have access to Twitch Prime. Once players link their Twitch Prime account to their Riot Games account, they will be able to claim the rewards.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends



Claim free RP and more here gaming.amazon.com/loot/lol10?ref…



Drop #4 ends 2/24 The February @primegaming Capsule is out now for Prime members!Claim free RP and more hereDrop #4 ends 2/24 The February @primegaming Capsule is out now for Prime members!Claim free RP and more here ➡ gaming.amazon.com/loot/lol10?ref… Drop #4 ends 2/24 👀 https://t.co/2cOjuSDUkA

Prime Gaming offers players cosmetics, RP, skin shards, champion shards, and much more. Most of these items are quite difficult to come by within the game. Thus, Prime Gaming is quite an affordable way to obtain the same.

All details regarding Prime Gaming rewards in League of Legends for February 2022

First, before focusing on the different ways through which players can claim the rewards, it is important to provide a list of things they will obtain.

The Prime Gaming rewards for February in League of Legends are as follows:

650 RP

A permenant skin worth 1350 RP

200 Orange essence

5 Champion shards

2 Series 1 Eternals shard

30 Day XP Boost

Thus, as it is clear, the rewards are definitely lucrative and everyone who has access to Prime Gaming should claim the same. The full reward set is definitely worth a lot of money. Therefore, letting this go will be a mistake.

Prime Gaming @primegaming



🤯 IT'S RIGHT NOW. 🤯



Grab 650 RP, an unowned 1350 RP skin permanent, a 30-day XP boost, and so. much. more.



amzn.to/3tZpJyf Wondering when the next @LeagueOfLegends drop is?🤯 IT'S RIGHT NOW. 🤯Grab 650 RP, an unowned 1350 RP skin permanent, a 30-day XP boost, and so. much. more. Wondering when the next @LeagueOfLegends drop is? 🤯 IT'S RIGHT NOW. 🤯 Grab 650 RP, an unowned 1350 RP skin permanent, a 30-day XP boost, and so. much. more. 👉 amzn.to/3tZpJyf 👈 https://t.co/mSkQYwg5FS

However, in order to collect the same, players will need to follow certain steps. While most of the steps are easy to follow, it is important to do them correctly.

Step by Step guide to collect Prime Gaming rewards for February 2022

As mentioned previously, Prime Gaming is basically part of Twitch Prime. Therefore, players need to link their Riot Games account to the same in order to obtain the rewards.

However, it is also vital to note that the only way to obtain Twitch Prime is through Amazon Prime membership. Therefore, all players should first make sure that they have an Amazon Prime membership active for February 2022.

Once their Prime membership is in place, players can follow the below mentioned steps:

Open Prime Gaming Link the Riot Games account to Prime Gaming Once that is done, players will then need to find League of Legends from a list of games Once found, players can click on the same and then claim the rewards for February 2022 Players will be able to find the rewards inside the loot tab of League of Legends' game client.

It is vital to note that Prime Gaming is usually not free. However, it is free for the first month. If players are claiming it for the first time, then they only need to provide bank account details, however, no money will be deducted.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is also important to note that Prime Gaming is not available in all countries. Thus, players should first check if their country is eligible before proceeding with anything. It is also not recommended to try using a VPN as that is illegal and can lead to a permanent account ban.

Edited by R. Elahi