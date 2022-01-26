Top 5 best champions for beginners in League of Legends season 12

Season 12 of League of Legends saw the introduction of many new players into the game.

However, it is essential to remember that League of Legends is a highly complicated title. Most new players often get confused on which champion to pick and learn from at the very beginning.

Rilea @Rilea_ Jinx resets with Lethal Tempo is disgusting #LEC Jinx resets with Lethal Tempo is disgusting #LEC

League of Legends as a game changes significantly every year. Therefore, things relevant during season 11 are not going to work anymore. Thus, it is vital to know the right champion for a player trying to learn the game during season 12.

Champions that every new player should prioritize during season 12 of League of Legends

As mentioned previously, League of Legends is a challenging game for new players. Most of the champions in the game have some aspect that hides their full potential.

However, it is complicated for new players to efficiently figure out and use the champions. Nevertheless, five champions are much simpler yet will allow new players to enjoy the game without much struggle.

1) Jinx

Jinx is probably the best champion to learn in season 12 (Image via League of Legends)

Jinx is probably the best champion that new players should try in League of Legends season 12. She got two buffs during pre-season, which has made her an absolute monster.

However, the best thing about her is that her skills are very straightforward and deal a lot of damage. If players get a kill, they gain increased movement speed, allowing her to chase down opponents effortlessly.

Mia Cohen @MiaCohe10492130 @RiotAugust

200 years of balancing experience so funny

Nerf her late game lethal tempo + buffs to her made her unbearable to fight against @RiotPhlox OK but where the f are the jinx nerfs actually ?200 years of balancing experience so funnyNerf her late game lethal tempo + buffs to her made her unbearable to fight against @RiotAugust @RiotPhlox OK but where the f are the jinx nerfs actually ?200 years of balancing experience so funny 😂😂Nerf her late game lethal tempo + buffs to her made her unbearable to fight against

Apart from that, everything about her is extremely self-explanatory, and every new player will have a blast while playing her in season 12.

2) Lux

Lux's overall utility and ease of use makes her a beginner friendly champion (Image via League of Legends)

Lux is one of the few champions who takes minimal effort to learn but is hugely satisfying. Lux can stun, provide shields, harass opponents and deal damage.

She takes very little skill to play, and usually, one or two games are enough to get the hang of her. Additionally, her damage has been insane during season 12. If players build items like Rabaddon's Deathcap and Luden's Tempest on her, she can become the primary damage dealer for the team.

Otherwise, she can be excellent support that every new player should try. Lux is given free to the players after spending a few minutes within League of Legends. Thus, she is an ideal pick for any beginner trying to enjoy this game.

3) Xin Zhao

Xin Zhao is an all-in type champion that every new player will enjoy (Image via League of Legends)

The third champion on this list of beginner-friendly champions during season 12 has to be Xin Zhao. Firstly, this champion is currently the best jungler within League of Legends.

Secondly, Xin Zhao is an absolute no-brainer. The only thing that players need to do is pop the ultimate and rush into the enemy head-on. Players will remain immune to damage as long as the ultimate is on.

However, during that time, Xin Zhao will deal with any squishy champion within the game. He is straightforward to build and can clear jungle camps very quickly. Thus, new players will have a very smooth time trying Xin Zhao out.

4) Tryndamere

Tryndamere's kit makes him very simple to learn and easy to get kills (Image via League of Legends)

The fourth champion on this list of beginner-friendly champions for season 12 has to be Tryndamere. This is primarily because of the way his ultimate works.

Just like Xin Zhao, Tryndamere's ultimate makes him immune to damage. However, there is a small catch to it. Players should pop the ultimate only when Tryndamere's health depletes to almost zero.

LCK Global @LCK_Global

Tryndamere is @Faker's 70th unique champion pick in the Faker locks in the LCK's first mid Tryndamere in 2,967 days!Tryndamere is @Faker's 70th unique champion pick in the #LCK Faker locks in the LCK's first mid Tryndamere in 2,967 days!Tryndamere is @Faker's 70th unique champion pick in the #LCK! https://t.co/L4DEMR894m

His ultimate is sort of like a last stand that allows him to stand in fight and damage despite being 1 HP. Timing this ultimate is tricky, but otherwise, he is as simple as it gets.

Tryndamere is pretty much a jump-in and right-click enemies down type champion. His abilities have zero complexity, and all that he requires is building damage items.

Once players have built Galeforce, Infinity Edge, and Navori Quickblade on him, Tryndamere becomes a nightmare. Thus, he will allow newer players to get a lot of kills and gain confidence.

5) Caitlyn

Caitlyn's range will allow new players to play from range and deal damage quite safely (Image via League of Legends)

Caitlyn is another champion who got massively buffed over the entire pre-season 2022. As a result, it feels completely different when playing her during season 12.

Caitlyn is an excellent champion for new players mainly because of her range. She has 650 attack range which is the highest in the game. Therefore, it allows Caitlyn to deal damage from a distance.

This aspect of her makes Caitlyn a very safe champion to play. However, her abilities are elementary to use. Players can get the hang of her in just a few games and thus learn her without breaking a sweat.

Also Read Article Continues below

Caitlyn is a champion who is quite suitable for gaining confidence and thus is a must-pick for beginners.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar