League of Legends teases “emo band”, hinting at new project, like Pentakill

Riot Games likes to play around with the League of Legends community a bit, and their latest cryptic tweet has left many wondering if they have a new project in the works like Pentakill.

The developer releases one music project each year, and with Pentakill dropping their third big album in 2021, there have been a lot of questions amongst fans as to what the developers will try next.

emo band? 🤔 just a vibe check...emo band? 🤔

In a recent tweet from their official Game Music handle, Riot might have teased what their next music project will be. And if the post is anything to go by, then perhaps, unlike the heavy metal Pentakill, they might be working on making an “emo band” for their Season 12 music project.

After rock, K-pop, metal, is emo next in League of Legends?

When it comes to their music projects, Riot goes up and beyond the call, making some of the most memorable songs and music videos. They have done an incredible job with Pentakill, and the K/DA albums have been a sensation for pop fans across the world.

With the type and variety of music that the League of Legends developers come up with annually, it’s not too difficult to think that the next one might use the “emo” or the “emotional-rock” genre as their central theme.

A player in the comments section pointed out just how amazingly viable the idea will be. They nominated Aphelios, Sett, Ezreal, Kayn, and Rakan as the most suited members for the band. Amumu will also likely be a part of it, as the Sad Mum comes with his own “Emumu” skin.

While it’s fun to speculate about all of this, it’s essential to keep in mind that this early in the season, this is indeed nothing more than speculation. Fans will have to wait for a few more months before Riot officially reveals what their music project on Season 12 will actually be.

