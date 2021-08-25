League of Legends Pentakill skins: Price, release date, and more

Riot Games recently announced the release of their annual League of Legends music album featuring Pentakill.
It will be the third album under the Pentakill banner and will be called “Lost Chapter.” League of Legends players have long awaited the release of a Pentakill album, as the last time they saw one was in 2017.
Since then, Riot has primarily focused on KDA and True Damage. However, this time, Pentakill is going to add a new member to their team. Viego, The Ruined King, is going to be a part of the Pentakill team along with the returning members.
These skins have currently made their way into the PBE version of the game.
A look at the upcoming skins along with their prices in League of Legends
Seven cosmetics are going to be part of the Pentakill skin line. In addition to Viego, Riot is also going to release skins for Yorick, Kayle, Olaf, Mordekaiser, Karthus, and Sona.
1) Pentakill Viego
- Estimated Price: 1350 RP
- Release: Patch 11.18
2) Pentakill Yorick, Kayle, and Olaf
- Estimated Price: 1350 RP each
- Release: Patch 11.18
3) Pentakill Mordekaiser, Karthus, and Sona
- Estimated Price: 1350 RP each
- Release: Patch 11.18
The skins are expected to come out with patch 11.18. Currently, patch 11.17 is live within League of Legends, and as per the general schedule, the assumed release date of 11.18 should be approximately September 8. League of Legends releases a new patch every two weeks.
In the past few seasons, Riot has released a wide range of skins in League of Legends. Presently, the Crime City skin line has been released, which has been anticipated for a long time now. The new Pentakill skins definitely fall on the same hype train as gamers have been excited about these since the announcement.
The latest album of Pentakill is going to drop on August 9. Therefore, it makes sense if the skins drop on August 8, thereby coinciding with the album's release.
Disclaimer: All information is primarily expected based on previous years. Nothing is final and might vary from the final release.