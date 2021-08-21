League of Legends’ Crime City Nightmare and Phoenix skin lines: Release Date and price

League of Legends patch 11.17 is just around the corner with an expected release date of August 26, 2021.

Along with this patch, a large number of changes are coming that include champion reworks and some significant buffs and nerfs. Items like Divine Sunderer that have dominated the scene are finally getting their much-needed nerf. Along with that, Viego is finally set to receive a nerf as well.

However, Lucian and Gangplank are getting small tweaks and rework to change their playstyle a bit. This patch is quite significant as it is probably going to have some impact on the meta at the World Championships.

However, along with that, Riot Games is also releasing two new skin lines with League of Legends’ patch 11.17.

Price and Release Date of League of Legends' Crime City Nightmare and Phoenix skin lines

The Crime City Nightmare and Phoenix skin lines are quite intriguing. They have some unique designs, and several players have been waiting for them for a long time now. Crime City Nightmare has become massively popular since Riot released the splash art of the skins.

However, it is important to note that none of the skins that are being released will have Legendary rarity. It is quite a surprise, however, it is not known why Riot took this decision.

However, in either case, the price and release date of each of these skins have been mentioned below.

1) Crime City Nightmare Akali

Crime City Nightmare Akali (Image via League of Legends)

Price: 1350 RP

Release Date: August 26, 2021

2) Crime City Nightmare Darius

Crime City Nightmare Darius (Image via League of Legends)

Price: 1350 RP

Release Date: August 26, 2021

3) Crime City Nightmare Twisted Fate

Crime City Nightmare Twisted Fate (Image via League of Legends)

Price: 1350 RP

Release Date: August 26, 2021

4) Crime City Nightmare Zyra

Crime City Nightmare Zyra (Image via League of Legends)

Price: 1350 RP

Release Date: August 26, 2021

5) Crime City Nightmare Shaco

Crime City Nightmare Shaco (Image via League of Legends)

Price: 1350 RP

Release Date: August 26, 2021

6) Brave Phoenix Xayah

Brave Phoenix Xayah (Image via League of Legends)

Price: 1350 RP

Release Date: August 26, 2021

7) Divine Phoenix Anivia

Divine Phoenix Anivia (Image via League of Legends)

Price: 1350 RP

Release Date: August 26, 2021

8) Graceful Phoenix Seraphine

Graceful Phoenix Seraphine (Image via League of Legends)

Price: 1350 RP

Release Date: August 26, 2021

All of these skins are quite good, and therefore a lot of players will be looking to buy them. Apart from that, none of them are Legendary skins. Therefore, they are quite affordable for a wide range of players.

