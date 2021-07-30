League of Legends’ K/DA gets awarded Gold Record for “Popstars”

K/DA is a famous music group in an alternate universe within League of Legends.

The group is formed out of Ahri, Kai’Sa, Evelynn and Akali. They released two music videos in 2018 and 2020 called “Popstars” and “MORE”. Both of these have been massively popular worldwide and have crossed 100 million views on Youtube.

They are obviously a virtual K-POP group who have been voiced by real life singers. Ahri and Akali have been voiced by Miyeon and Soyeon of the famous Korean group (G)I-DLE.

Evelynn has been voiced by Madison Beer and Kai’Sa’s voice is that of Jaira Burns. K/DA first made their live debut in the 2018 League of Legends World Championships and since then, they have become a worldwide phenomenon.

Apart from the songs, Riot also releases skins for these champions which are quite popular amongst players across the world.

Such is the impact of this virtual group that even people who do not belong to the League of Legends community have been hooked to their music. K/DA has also collaborated with top brands like Louis Vuitton, Logitech and UNIQLO to release merchandise.

Award for League of Legends' K/DA Popstars by RIAA

RIAA, also known as the Recording Industry Association of America, awards albums and music videos for their sales and streams. They usually award Gold or Platinum records and it is a huge honor amongst artists and musicians.

Riot has managed to provide a real life feel to K/DA (Image via Riot Games)

K/DA, being a virtual group, have recently been awarded the Gold Record for their music video Popstars. This is a huge honor for not only the people involved in K/DA, but Riot Games as well.

Riot has developed a separate music studio that is involved in managing three different virtual groups. Apart from K/DA there is Pentakill and True Damage who are also formed by champions within League of Legends in an alternate universe. However, they are all voiced by real life professional singers.

THANK YOU to our fans. You made ALL OUT all that we hoped it would be.



We love you BLADES, and we can't wait to make music for you again, one day.💙



Until then, with love,

K/DA pic.twitter.com/3I4ZINrOfV — K/DA (@KDA_MUSIC) December 6, 2020

Apart from the song writing and the recording sessions, Riot has to spend an insane amount of time making the videos which only showcase the characters who are part of the group.

Their dance moves, lip movements and everything else needs to be animated to perfection so as to give the audience a real life experience.These are some of the small aspects that make League of Legends different from every other game in the world.

Such is the involvement by Riot that they have made separate Twitter accounts for these music groups where they post artworks of these characters practicing as if they were real life artists.

This is therefore massive for Riot and will encourage them to create more of K/DA and their music. The group is already a worldwide phenomenon and it is expected that Riot will continue to enhance their music studio even more.

