League of Legends patch 12.3 preview highlights nerfs for Zeri, Corki, and Caitlyn

League of Legends patch 12.3 is gearing up to bring a significant number of balance updates to the game.

There will be many champions with their names on the nerf and buff list this time around, with the latest ADC Zeri to have her kit toned down significantly in the upcoming update.

Phlox @RiotPhlox Hey all!



Pretty interesting patch coming your way. We're adjusting the fighter system to be less health skewed (more info tomorrow). We've also got some changes for pro champs and Ahri among others!



If you missed it, Chem Terrain was disabled in a hotfix today.



Whatcha think? Hey all!Pretty interesting patch coming your way. We're adjusting the fighter system to be less health skewed (more info tomorrow). We've also got some changes for pro champs and Ahri among others!If you missed it, Chem Terrain was disabled in a hotfix today. Whatcha think? https://t.co/043qq0rCy4

In a recent tweet, Riot Phlox opened up about some of the updates that players can look forward to next week. Perhaps some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the nerfs coming to Caitlyn, Zeri, and Corki, as well as the mini-rework that Ahri will be enjoying, as Riot looks to make her more mobile and a viable mid lane pick in the season 12 meta.

It’s important to note here that the list provided by Phlox is tentative, and there might be more changes added to the list as the patch date for 12.3 approaches.

League of Legends patch 12.3 preview

Kampsycho @Kampsycho

(Played her as ADC not top, chill out)



I like how Senna got nerfed after one patch.

If it ain't the slow being reduced, yall trolling.



Mostly excited to see Maw being finally buffed, Hope the other Bruiser items look more balanced too!! @RiotPhlox Damn son is that a Quinn Buff? I like it(Played her as ADC not top, chill out)I like how Senna got nerfed after one patch.If it ain't the slow being reduced, yall trolling.Mostly excited to see Maw being finally buffed, Hope the other Bruiser items look more balanced too!! @RiotPhlox Damn son is that a Quinn Buff? I like it (Played her as ADC not top, chill out)I like how Senna got nerfed after one patch.If it ain't the slow being reduced, yall trolling.Mostly excited to see Maw being finally buffed, Hope the other Bruiser items look more balanced too!! https://t.co/6MCBnUKwtZ

1) Champion buffs

Lillia

Quinn

2) Champion nerfs

Zeri

Senna

Caitlyn

Amumu

Corki

Pyke (mid)

Twisted Fate

LeBlanc

Janna (Glacial Augment)

The new Zaunite ADC hit the rift last week with patch 12.2. However, it would seem that Riot is already planning to nerf the latest champion just two weeks in. Zeri has been quite difficult to deal with in the game, and the amount of damage that she can put out has made her one of the most sought-after carries in the game.

3) Champion adjustments

Ahri

Nami

Ahri’s mini kit rework and visual updates will be going live in 12.3. The League of Legends developers are set to make her much more mobile in the game while bringing her back to the meta as a viable midlaner in season 12.

4) System adjustments

Turbo Chemtank

Divine Sunderer

Goredrinker

Trinity Force

Sterak’s Gaze

Death’s Dance

Black Cleaver

Ravenous Hydra

Maw of Malmortius

Hexdrinker

Hearthbound Axe

Blade of the Ruined King

Also Read Article Continues below

Along with the champions, there will be an extensive number of item updates, as Riot looks to prioritize balancing some of the gameplay aspects in the coming week.

Edited by Shaheen Banu