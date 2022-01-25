League of Legends patch 12.3 preview highlights nerfs for Zeri, Corki, and Caitlyn

League of Legends patch 12.3 is gearing up to bring a significant number of balance updates to the game.
There will be many champions with their names on the nerf and buff list this time around, with the latest ADC Zeri to have her kit toned down significantly in the upcoming update.
In a recent tweet, Riot Phlox opened up about some of the updates that players can look forward to next week. Perhaps some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the nerfs coming to Caitlyn, Zeri, and Corki, as well as the mini-rework that Ahri will be enjoying, as Riot looks to make her more mobile and a viable mid lane pick in the season 12 meta.
It’s important to note here that the list provided by Phlox is tentative, and there might be more changes added to the list as the patch date for 12.3 approaches.
League of Legends patch 12.3 preview
1) Champion buffs
- Lillia
- Quinn
2) Champion nerfs
- Zeri
- Senna
- Caitlyn
- Amumu
- Corki
- Pyke (mid)
- Twisted Fate
- LeBlanc
- Janna (Glacial Augment)
The new Zaunite ADC hit the rift last week with patch 12.2. However, it would seem that Riot is already planning to nerf the latest champion just two weeks in. Zeri has been quite difficult to deal with in the game, and the amount of damage that she can put out has made her one of the most sought-after carries in the game.
3) Champion adjustments
- Ahri
- Nami
Ahri’s mini kit rework and visual updates will be going live in 12.3. The League of Legends developers are set to make her much more mobile in the game while bringing her back to the meta as a viable midlaner in season 12.
4) System adjustments
- Turbo Chemtank
- Divine Sunderer
- Goredrinker
- Trinity Force
- Sterak’s Gaze
- Death’s Dance
- Black Cleaver
- Ravenous Hydra
- Maw of Malmortius
- Hexdrinker
- Hearthbound Axe
- Blade of the Ruined King
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Along with the champions, there will be an extensive number of item updates, as Riot looks to prioritize balancing some of the gameplay aspects in the coming week.