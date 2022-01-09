Zeri botlane guide: Build and runepath for League of Legends' upcoming electrifying ADC

Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, is the latest champion that will be released within League of Legends. She is the first champion for season 2022 and is going to be an ADC.

Zeri is a bit of an unorthodox champion and is currently available for testing in the PBE. Her unique kit and fun playstyle have already made several fans fall in love with her.

Tsumiki-sama @_tsumikisama #Zeri I know her Q is supposed to be used like a normal ADC auto but like... Why? Why have all this mix-and-match scaling when it's not really viable to do hybrid AD/AP builds? Doesn't make any kind of sense. #LeagueOfLegends I know her Q is supposed to be used like a normal ADC auto but like... Why? Why have all this mix-and-match scaling when it's not really viable to do hybrid AD/AP builds? Doesn't make any kind of sense. #LeagueOfLegends #Zeri

However, it is important to understand that this build is definitely not the most optimal. This is currently the most preferred build within League of Legends' PBE as it seems to work quite well with her kit.

Detailed Runes, items and playstyle guide for League of Legends' new ADC Zeri

Zeri, as has already been mentioned, is an ADC. However, she is a bit complicated to play. This is because, the way her Q ability works allows multiple builds on her. Zeri's Q has a passive mode and an active mode.

The passive mode of her Q ability is basically her basic attacks. This ability deals magic damage and has AP scaling. In other words, if someone levels up her Q and does not use the active ability then Zeri can fully function as an AP damage dealer.

League of Legends Brasil @LoLegendsBR



Zeri

Zeri Rosa Definhada Se liga na Prévia do PBE!ZeriZeri Rosa Definhada Se liga na Prévia do PBE!⚡🔫 Zeri⚡🌹 Zeri Rosa Definhada https://t.co/ZOLcolzqma

However, the active mode on her Q ability deals physical damage. Active mode scales with AD and its cooldown depends on the timer of Zeri's basic attacks.

It is a bit complicated, but the rundown is that she can be built for both AD and AP. However, she can also be built as a hybrid with a combination of both sorts of items.

Rune Path for Zeri

Rune path for Zeri (Image via League of Legends)

Since Zeri is a marksman champion at heart, pressing the attack is the best way to proceed. Biscuit Delivery makes her laning easier and Magical Footwear ensures she does not have to spend gold on boots.

Item build for Zeri

This is where things get a bit interesting. Zeri can be built as a hybrid or purely AP and AD in League of Legends. Since she was only released two days back in the Public Beta Environment (PBE), it is highly possible that her optimal build is still not known.

However, the following build seems to be working in the PBE and it seems to synergize with her Q ability quite well.

Trinity Force

Nashor's Tooth

Blade of the Ruined King

Guinsoo's Rageblade

Phantom Dancer

Sorcerer's Shoes

This is a hybrid build for Zeri within League of Legends. It will help players to use both the active as well as the passive aspect of her Q. Players can also go full AP or AD, but this build allows her to juggle with her kit much better.

Playstyle

Finally, coming to her playstyle within League of Legends, Zeri depends a lot on movement. This is because, her Q also has a third unique aspect. When she moves, she keeps storing passive energy. When that passive energy is full, her next basic attack deals massive damage.

This damage obviously scales with her items and her level. Therefore, the key idea with Zeri is to continue the movement even in the middle of a team fight.

Other than that, Zeri can also use her E ability to dash or jump over terrain. This gives Zeri a lot of freedom to take part in teamfights and also keeps her movement aspect going.

Aphro @AphroQiyana To join the discussion : i think zeri fits well to zaun, there are a lot of very different designs there and the spirit is matched imo.



Do I think she brings anything to the region ?



No, like most new champs anyway, but riot keeps on going with this need for new champs/designs. To join the discussion : i think zeri fits well to zaun, there are a lot of very different designs there and the spirit is matched imo.Do I think she brings anything to the region ?No, like most new champs anyway, but riot keeps on going with this need for new champs/designs. https://t.co/V8RcxkaAcU

Overall, Zeri requires players to be active. She is not the type of ADC who would be ok with standing in one place and farming or dealing damage. Her constant movement is bread and butter and players should try to use that as much as possible.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Edited by R. Elahi