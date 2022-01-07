League of Legends to revamp prestige skins, loot showcase events and event passes from season 2022 onwards

League of Legends is introducing a wide variety of changes during season 2022. Amongst them, they are also revamping the structure and mechanics surrounding event rewards and prestige skins.

The whole idea behind this is to make the various events as well as the prestige skins feel more valuable. The developers are trying to ensure that their new system feels worth the time and investment from the players.

It is, however, important to remember that the grind that players used to put in earlier will not be disregarded. Rather, this time the rewards will be much better and feel more exclusive.

Details regarding League of Legends' new prestige skins along with updated reward structure for events

Prestige skins will receive riveting updates

The first major change coming to the game regarding events and skins pertains to prestige skins. Prestige skins are exclusive skins that players obtained through prestige points.

However, the prestige point system is being abolished during the 2022 season. Further details regarding how to obtain the new prestige skins have been provided below. However, League of Legends is also changing the way prestige skins look.

Players often feel that prestige skins look like golden recolouring of their normal versions. Therefore, in the 2022 season, the developers will exclusively add more to the prestige skins by creating custom animations and splash art.

Changing loot showcase events

Secondly, League of Legends is changing the way loot showcase events work. During loot showcase events, players used to buy bundles that also featured prestige points. More often than not, these purchases were geared towards buying the prestige skins.

League of Legends' new capsule-based progression to obtain Prestige skins (Image via League of Legends)

However, from the 2022 season onwards, the bundle system is being changed. Instead, players will earn progress by opening event capsules. The more capsules they open, the further they will level up. The rewards for opening capsules are as follows:

1 Capsule: Event Icon

3 Capsules: Exclusive Emote

5 Capsules: 975+ skin shard

10 capsules: 1350+ skin shard

15 capsules: 1820+ skin shard and 10 mythic essence

20 capsules: Event grab bag and 10 mythic essence

25 capsules: Exclusive prestige skin, icon and border

Therefore, the final reward for opening capsules will be the prestige skin.

Overhauling event passes

Finally, League of Legends is also modifying event passes. From the 2022 season onwards, event passes will look a lot like a battle pass.

During the upcoming season, event passes will have both paid rewards as well as free ones. Paid rewards can only be obtained when players buy the battlepass. Otherwise, they will only obtain free rewards.

League of Legends' new event pass system (Image via League of Legends)

However, both paid and free rewards will be integrated into the same battlepass. The more games players play, the more XP they will earn towards leveling up the new battlepass.

