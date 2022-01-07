League of Legends' new challenge system will allow players additional objectives to chase during season 2022

League of Legends is a competitive game. As a result, most of the time players are invested in climbing up ranks to prove their worth.

However, in season 2022, League of Legends is adding a brand new challenge system to the game. Players can pursue challenges and show them off to their friends.

These challenges will vary quite a lot. Therefore, every player within the game will have some way of taking part in them.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the challenge system for season 2022

The challenge system during the 2022 season is a way for League of Legends players to chase personal objectives. Every player is good at one aspect of the game. These challenges will help those players to prove it by completing objectives catered towards their strengths.

Challenges during season 2022 will be divided into five categories. These include Veterancy, Expertise, Teamwork/Strategy, Collection, and Imagination. Veterancy points can be earned when players finish objectives such as achieving mastery points, dodging skill shots, and a few other ways.

Expertise challenges are those that are catered towards perfection. Players who are good at dodging multiple skill shots, stealing enemy jungler buffs or stacking Mejai's buffs in 20 minutes will earn expertise points.

Teamwork/Strategy will revolve around achieving objectives as a team. Players who are able to coordinate better and win games with things such as an open nexus or win clash games will be able to achieve the above mentioned challenge points.

Collection challenges are only for those players who love to collect items. This includes collecting emotes, skins and a variety of other items over the course of the season.

Finally, Imagination challenges are earned by players who do things that are a bit out of the box. For instance, players who are able to run out of a fight with very little health, or hooking enemies out of a fountain and killing them, will earn players imagination points.

Apart from the above, players will also have legacy challenges. These legacy challenges can only be completed within a set period of time. Therefore, players should always keep an eye out for those.

These challenges will obviously have ranks. The ranks will range between Iron and Challenger. Therefore, players who are excessively good at something will always be able to show it off through the challenge ranks. The more players that complete challenges, the more they can upgrade their challenge crystal.

The crystal will be visibly attached to the summoner icon. Lastly, there will be some challenges that are going to be excessively difficult. These challenges will have certain titles attached to them.

These titles include Dragonmaster, Slayer, Flame Horizon and Unkillable Demon King. The more challenges players complete, the more titles they will earn throughout the season.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider