League of Legends will compensate Debonair event pass owners with free rewards after the unsuccessful time-based point system

The League of Legends' Debonair event mission is set to end very soon. However, the time-based point system that the developers introduced in this event did not work out as expected.

Therefore, as compensation for the same, League of Legends will be granting free 150 Debonair tokens to the players. Along with that, players will also receive a 2021 Debonair orb as part of the free rewards.

The method of claiming the reward is also quite simple. Players will only need to play just one game of League of Legends this week and the rewards will be presented to them.

Everything League of Legends players need to know regarding compensation for Debonair event time-based points system debacle

The Debonair event in 2021 introduced a new point system to the game. This point system was focused towards awarding players for spending more time playing games rather than playing a set number of games.

In other words, games that lasted long will provide more points when compared to games that are short. Therefore, it incentified League of Legends players to continue playing even the worst of games, rather than surrending as soon as the clock hits 15 minutes.

Players would gain Debonair tokens based on the points they earned during the event. However, this was an experimental system and it did not work out as planned. The number of tokens that players received is less than what was intended.

Token rates slowed down massively, leading to the system being deemed a failure. Thus, in order to compensate for that, League of Legends has decided to provide a free 150 points and a Debonair 2021 event orb to the players.

Players will need to complete a mission this week, which involves playing just one game, in order to claim the rewards. It is important to remember that this event mission will only be available to pass owners.

Finally, the developers have also claimed that they will reduce the various point requirements for the next event pass by between 15 to 40%. Lastly, for repeatable tokens, the original per-game system will apply, rather than the time-based system for the time being.

The time-based point system was done to incentify dedicated players. However, it ended up harming everyone. Hopefully, in the future they will fix the issues and release a less controversial event.

