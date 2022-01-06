League of Legends season 2022 livestream: Where to watch and what to expect?

Season 12 of League of Legends officially started on January 4, 2022. However, a huge chunk of information regarding the season's content that will be coming to the game is still a mystery.

To clear it all up, League of Legends will be conducting a livestream on January 7, 2022. This livestream will provide information on the theme of the season, the upcoming new champions as well as showcase the featured cinematic of the season.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Join us tomorrow for a first look at all 2022 has to offer across League’s ecosystem. Join us tomorrow for a first look at all 2022 has to offer across League’s ecosystem. 👀 https://t.co/JlUBP0Zprl

It's quite clear that this livestream is going to be quite exciting, with thousands of League of Legends players sure to tune in. Further details regarding the livestream have been provided below.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the January 7 livestream

League of Legends' official premiere for season 12 will take place on January 7, 2022. The livestream will start at 7.00 am PST (10.00 am EST) and will be broadcast on Riot Games' official Youtube channel.

During the livestream, Zeri, the Spark of Zaun might be showcased as the first champion for the season. She is rumored to be an ADC who relies on using electricity as her primary element.

With her lore revealed just a few days ago, it is quite likely that her abilities and kit will be showcased during the livestream.

Apart from this, the livestream will most likely shed some light on the theme of the season. In 2021, it was announced that the entire season would revolve around Viego and the Ruination. Presently, there are rumors that the 2022 season will revolve around the Void.

"The Call," the featured cinematic for the 2022 season, will be revealed during this livestream. A recent leak of the cinematic showed a picture of Pantheon on the thumbnail. Many fans suspected that this could be the reveal of the anticipated Void jungler, who is also expected to be released during the 2022 season.

Finally, there might possibly be information regarding various events, tournaments, and gameplay changes for season 12. Further details on champions set to receive rework and VGU updates during the 2022 season may also be revealed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: All information except the time and date of the livestream is predictive and is subject to change.

Edited by Atul S