League of Legends Ranked Season 2022: Starting date and time for all regions

League of Legends season 12 is officially underway all across the world. However, the ranked season has still not begun for the players as of yet.

As mentioned in the 12.1 patch notes by Riot Games, the ranked season will begin on January 7, 2022 for players all across the globe. The exact time of commencement will differ from time zone to time zone.

Therefore, knowing the starting date and time is vital for those who want to start early. Starting early can help players rank up faster and thereby provide an inherent advantage over those who start a month or two late.

Everything League of Legends players need to know regarding starting date and time for ranked season 2022

The following section provides the exact date and time for the start of the ranked season for those players who want to start pushing early.

Region & Local Major City Local Time PST Time OC1 (Australia/Sydney) January 7, 04:00:01 AEDT January 6, 09:00:01 PST JP1 (Asia/Tokyo) January 7, 04:00:01 JST January 6, 11:00:01 PST KR (Asia/Seoul) January 7, 04:00:01 KST January 6, 11:00:01 PST CN (Asia/Shanghai) January 7, 09:00:01 CST* January 6, 17:00:01 PST* PH (Asia/Manila) January 7, 04:00:01 PST January 6, 12:00:01 PST SG (Asia/Singapore) January 7, 04:00:01 +08 January 6, 12:00:01 PST TW (Asia/Taipei) January 7, 04:00:01 CST January 6, 12:00:01 PST TH (Asia/Bangkok) January 7, 04:00:01 +07 January 6, 13:00:01 PST VN (Asia/Ho Chi Minh City) January 7, 04:00:01 +07 January 6, 13:00:01 PST RU (Europe/Moscow) January 7, 04:00:01 MSK January 7, 17:00:01 PST TR1 (Europe/Istanbul) January 7, 04:00:01 +03 January 7, 17:00:01 PST EUN1 (Europe/Warsaw) January 7, 04:00:01 CET January 7, 19:00:01 PST EUW1 (Europe/London) January 7, 04:00:01 GMT January 7, 20:00:01 PST BR1 (America/São Paulo) January 7, 04:00:01 -03 January 7, 23:00:01 PST LA2 (America/Buenos Aires) January 7, 04:00:01 -03 January 7, 23:00:01 PST LA1 (America/Mexico City) January 7, 04:00:01 CST January 7, 02:00:01 PST NA1 (America/Los Angeles) January 7, 04:00:01 PST January 7, 04:00:01 PST

One of the biggest points of attraction for League of Legends players across the world is the start date and time of a new ranked season. A new season always brings in renewed motivations for players looking to queue ranked.

As is typical towards the end of a season, players lose steam and end up dropping off from the game. However, as soon as the holiday season is over, players return to push their ranks with newfound vigor. For those who take the game seriously, ranked game modes are the true pinnacle of skill and dedication, making new seasons a fun affair.

Reaching higher ranks is always a sign of excellence and those who manage to reach Challenger ranks are able to apply for professional play. However, in order to do so, the ranked grind needs to start as early as possible.

It is also vital to note that there have been a few changes to the decay rate of the ranks in the apex tiers. The ranks of Master, Grandmaster and Challenger are known as apex tiers.

In those ranks, the maximum number of banked days has been changed from 10 days to 14 days. The decay rate of LP has been changed from 250 LP per day to 75 LP per day.

Finally, the decay floor has been changed from Diamond I to Diamond II.

