League of Legends Vex bug has been allowing her to refund her Ultimate’s cooldown

League of Legends players were able to discover a new Vex bug where she was able to completely refund the cooldown of her ultimate and use it again in quick succession.

Vex was the most recent addition to the MOBA’s line-up and it’s in season 12 that she will finally be making her debut on the professional stage. While the community is excited to see her finally being piloted by their favorite mid laner, others are worried that her newly discovered ultimate bug might not make her ready for the competitive scene just yet.

As shown by a League of Legends player in the above Reddit post, Vex's ultimate bug is an exploit that can make the laning phase significantly easier. It’s allowing players to refund her cooldown completely, and use it again against the enemy.

Vex has a game-breaking bug in League of Legends

In the Reddit post it’s evident just how powerful this bug exploit can be. Vex’s kit is built in such a way that her ultimate refreshes every time she quickly takes down a target marked by her ultimate, Shadow Surge. If the target dies she can recast her ultimate for a short period of time before it goes into cooldown

However, in the posted clip it can be seen that the League of Legends player encountered a bug which completely prevented Vex’s ultimate from going into a cooldown. After killing Veigar, Vex was able to refresh her ultimate cooldown temporarily but eventually dies to Evelyn.

But after dying to the gank, instead of going into a long cooldown, Vex’s ultimate refreshed completely, allowing the player to use it again after heading back into the lane.

One Redditor pointed out in the post that the bug was something that had been there ever since her launch and had not yet been identified by Riot. It mainly occurs when Vex dies during her ultimate's cast time, and instead of going into a long cooldown the ultimate just refreshes allowing the player to use it again.

Hopefully Riot will take note of this issue and hotfix it in the coming days or patch it out in the next update, before the Season 12 Spring Split kicks off.

Edited by Danyal Arabi