League of Legends trailer showcase abilities of brand new champion Zeri, the Spark of Zaun

Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, is the new and upcoming ADC champion within League of Legends. A few days back, the background story of the champion was released on the League of Legends universe.

However, League of Legends has now released a full-fledged trailer briefly showcasing her abilities within the game. It is crucial to remember that nothing detailed has yet been provided by the developers.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Lightning always strikes twice. Or three to seven times. Lightning always strikes twice. Or three to seven times. https://t.co/JoLX2JEphg

Therefore, understanding the abilities is merely based on how it has been shown. Hopefully, on January 7, during the official 2022 season livestream, a complete rundown will be provided regarding Zeri.

A brief rundown of Zeri's abilities as shown in latest League of Legends trailer

Back when League of Legends first revealed zeri's background story, it was pretty clear that she would rely on speed most of the time. It was also quite understandable that she would have a kit that would be a mix of damaging abilities and some form of escape.

The latest League of Legends trailer congeals that speculation. Zeri will primarily revolve around the usage of electricity. Most of her abilities revolve around fast movement and electric shocks.

Her passive skill allows her to hit multiple enemies at once without worrying about her auto-attacks getting blocked. In all probability, her passive skill is basically integrated into her auto-attacks.

However, her first active skill (Q) seems to be a skill shot very similar to how Jinx's W works. This first skill appears to be slowing the movement speed of the enemy. However, as soon as she lands it, she seems to be gaining movement speed as well.

Her second skill (W) seems to be a shield. It looks like this is the only self-protective ability that allows her to survive ganks.

The third ability (E) seems to be a wall jump. This wall jump seems bigger and much better than Talon's jump. It is tough to say if the walls she jumps over get locked for a duration or not, as that was not shown in the trailer.

Apart from that, she also seems to have a dash ability. Her E might have some sort of charge ability. She could be able to jump over a wall if she charges it. Otherwise, she will simply dash in and out of fights.

August UwU @RiotAugust Zeri the carry is very unfairy,

Her move speed is high and her damage is scary. Zeri the carry is very unfairy,Her move speed is high and her damage is scary. https://t.co/YhPGFHZsTf

Her ultimate (R) seems to be a massive AoE (Area of Effect) explosion that damages enemies nearby. However, as soon as she does that, her hair starts glowing brightly, and she seems to be supercharged with enhanced abilities. She seems to be gaining increased attack speed after casting her ultimate.

Overall, Zeri seems to be a mighty ADC. However, she is a marksman, and her kit seems like a combination of Jinx and Lucian with a shield and a jump. The key developer of Zeri mentioned that her auto attacks are not similar to other marksman champions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Therefore, players should wait until League of Legends provides an official ability rundown.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha