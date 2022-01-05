League of Legends' new Porcelain and Firecracker skin line: Expected Price, release date, splash art and more

League of Legends season 12 is officially in full flow. However, the game did not release a lot of skins for the first patch of the season, which is 12.1.

It seems that to make up the deficit, they have officially announced a bunch of skins that are expected to be released with patch update 12.2. These are part of the Porcelain and Firecracker skin lines.

While the Firecracker skin line already exists within the game, the Porcelain skinline appears to be brand new. Either way, the skins are quite elegant and their splash art, along with the expected prices, are listed below.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the upcoming Firecracker and Porcelain skins in League of Legends

The League of Legends' official Twitter account recently announced two different skinlines that are expected to be released with the next patch update. A total of 11 brand new skins will be introduced along with it.

Six of those will be part of the Porcelain skinline and the other five will be part of the Firecracker skin line. The skins are currently available to try out in the PBE (Public Beta Environment).

Usually, whenever League of Legends releases something in the PBE, the official release happens in the next update itself. So it goes without saying that the skins should be released for certain along with the 12.2 patch.

However, the price of the skins is a mystery. While speculation can be made about the same, it is best to wait out until any form of official announcement.

Splash Art and Expected Price for the new skins

1) Firecracker Diana

Firecracker Diana (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

2) Firecracker Tristana

Firecracker Tristana (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3) Firecracker Sett

Firecracker Sett (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

4) Firecracker Xin Zhao

Firecracker Xin Zhao (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

5) Firecracker Teemo

Firecracker Teemo (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

6) Procelain Protector Ezreal

Porcelain Protector Ezreal (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

7) Porcelain Lissandra

Porcelain Lissandra (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

8) Porcelain Amumu

Porcelain Amumu (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

9) Porcelain Kindred

Porcelain Kindred (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

10) Porcelain Lux

Porcelain Lux (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

11) Porcelain Lux Prestige Edition

Porcelain Lux Prestige Edition (Image via League of Legends)

Expected Price: N/A

Note: The price and release date of the skins are predictive and are subject to change.

