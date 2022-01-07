League of Legends' new mythic essence will replace gemstones and prestige points as the rare currency in season 2022

Gemstones and prestige points are two of the rarest items within League of Legends. Players can use these items to buy unique skins that cannot be purchased directly from the shop.

However, during season 2022, League of Legends will retire both those items and introduce a new rare currency called mythic essence. The mythic essence can be obtained in the exact same method through which gemstones and prestige points are earned.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Mythic Content Overhaul + concept art for Ashen Knights Pyke and Prestige K/DA Evelynn leagueoflegends.com/en-us/news/dev… Mythic Content Overhaul + concept art for Ashen Knights Pyke and Prestige K/DA Evelynn leagueoflegends.com/en-us/news/dev… https://t.co/cSiia0QbrU

The prestige points that players currently possess will expire as soon as the new mythic essence drops. However, all of their gemstones will be converted to mythic essence. Mythic essence will, however, never expire.

League of Legends' new mythic essence shop will feature old prestige skins and brand new seasonal mythic skins

As mentioned earlier, mythic essence will be a brand new currency coming to League of Legends. This new currency can be used to buy both prestige skins as well as hextech skins within the game from season 2022 onwards.

However, League of Legends is also revamping the mechanics of the rare item shop. The first big change that is coming to the game is regarding the Hextech skins.

Hextech skins are supposedly rare acquisitions as they are hard to obtain. However, the quality of those skins are never up to the mark. In fact, there are various epic skins that look way better than their Hextech counterparts.

Therefore, from season 2022 onwards, League of Legends will introduce seasonal mythics. Every season, there will be a theme based on which the skins will be developed.

* Pulsefire Thresh The Legacy Prestige skins that will have exclusive versions for original owners include:* K/DA Ahri* K/DA Akali* K/DA Evelynn* K/DA Kai'Sa* Blood Moon Aatrox* Fuzz Fizz* PROJECT: Irelia* Nightbringer Lee Sin* Star Guardian Neeko* Pulsefire Thresh https://t.co/hfY6OCzhMd

For the 2022 season, they will introduce the "Ashen Knight" skins. These will represent warriors who once had a glorious kingdom, but eventually saw them crumble to ruin.

Secondly, the game will also bring back prestige skins from 2018 and 2019. Usually, prestige skins are very rare and exclusive to events. Once the event passes, players can no longer obtain those skins.

However, during the 2022 season, the brand new mythic essence shop will feature rotating unvaulted prestige skins. Every month, an old prestige skin will feature in the shop. It will not feature the newest ones. However, as long as a prestige skin is more than a year old, it can appear at the shop any month.

* Arcade Caitlyn * True Damage Qiyana* Battle Academia Lux* Valiant Sword Riven* Bewitching Miss Fortune* Firecracker Vayne* Arcade Caitlyn https://t.co/gaodp3IBM2

League of Legends is also adding a bit of exclusivity towards those who earned old prestige skins back in 2018 and 2019. The developers will update the prestige skins a bit. However, the updated version will only be available for free to those who already own them.

The new and updated version will not be available in the prestige shop.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul