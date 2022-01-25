Top 5 best ADC champions in League of Legends Season 12

League of Legends Season 12 has brought in many changes to the ADC role. Several relevant champions from last year have wholly lost their mark.

Some have changed from how they were built during the previous season. The rest have been revived from the dead and have become meta over the past two weeks.

Free Boots + Haste I believe.

However, there are five champions currently the most dominant in this role.

Five must pick ADC champions for Season 12 in League of Legends

The current League of Legends season is one of the best for ADC players. Since Season 12 began, Riot Games has buffed up the lethal tempo rune, helping enhance certain champions' power.

However, the changes to the teleport spell have restricted toplaners and midlaners from teleporting bot and disrupting gameplay has allowed lots of freedom to the botlane.

As a result, it provides time for ADCs to farm up and become stronger so that they can play a massive role in teamfights. Thus, to do that, five champions are probably the best within the patch.

1) Jinx

Jinx is currently the best ADC in League of Legends (Image via League of Legends)

Jinx is currently the strongest ADC champion within the game. The lethal tempo changes and buff to Jinx during the pre-season have made her a menace to deal with.

She can farm very fast, clears minion waves very efficiently, and deal lots of damage. The best part about her is that, once she gets a kill, Jinx gains increased movement speed which allows her to clean up every low-health enemy in a team fight.

She is also straightforward to play in League of Legends. Thus, new players, as well as veterans, should consider Jinx as the highest priority in the current meta.

2) Caitlyn

Caitlyn's changes made her one of the best ADC champions in the game (Image via League of Legends)

Caitlyn used to be a terrible champion back in the day. However, she received two significant changes.

One was the VGU update which made her animations much smoother. The second was obviously buff to lethal tempo. Combining the two, Caitlyn is now one of the highest priority picks in both solo queue and professional play.

One of Caitlyn's biggest advantages is that she has a massive range. Her auto-attack range is 650, higher than any other marksman champion in-game.

This allows her to farm safely and deal damage from a distance. Combined with the buffs, she can bully enemies out of lane without breaking a sweat. The only issue is that she is heavily dependent on getting ahead.

If Caitlyn falls behind, she becomes useless for the rest of the game. So, keeping that in mind, players should consider Caitlyn to rise up as an ADC in Season 12.

3) Jhin

The fall of other ADCs made Jhin rise up in the meta (Image via League of Legends)

Jhin, as a champion, did not receive any buffs during Season 12. However, the fall of other champions has put him high up in the meta.

Jhin is arguably one of the best-designed champions. However, the key aspect that makes him so good is that he can pair up with a wide range of supports.

He can play with both enchanters and engagers and can deal a lot of damage. One of his most significant advantages is that, during fights, he can deal consistent damage with his ultimate without the need to face-check enemies.

As a result, Jhin has become so good during Season 12, which is why every player should consider picking him up during games.

4) Vayne

Changes to Lethal tempo removed Vayne's early game weakness (Image via League of Legends)

Vayne was always a strong champion. However, she was never very high on the priority list because, early in the game, Vayne was very weak.

She needed at least three items before becoming relevant. Therefore, users did not consider her as an option unless it was necessary.

However, Vayne was one of the long list of champions who benefited a lot from the lethal tempo buffs. Since then, she has become much better when it comes to punishing enemies early in the game.

Vayne can deal a lot of damage once she has three items done. In fact, she becomes unstoppable. However, the buff to lethal tempo circumvents the early game weakness that she had.

Thus, players who love Vayne can fearlessly pick her in solo-queue games.

5) Aphelios

Aphelios' late-game scaling has kept him strong despite buffs to others (Image via League of Legends)

Aphelios is another champion who did not receive any buffs. However, he has remained relevant even during Season 12, primarily because this champion has one of the highest damage ceilings in-game. His multipliers are insane, making him a true late-game hyper-carry.

Furthermore, considering the current meta is more focused on the late game, it further helps Aphelios's case. Thus, gamers should look to play him during Season 12.

The only issue is that Aphelios is a bit tough mechanically compared to the other ADC's in this list. Thus, new users might have trouble getting used to him at first.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

