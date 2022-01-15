Chemtech soul rework might be on the cards if upcoming League of Legends patches don't fix its issues

League of Legends added Hextech and Chemtech Dragons to the game in pre-season 2022. While the Hextech dragon has been working quite well, the Chemtech dragon feels overpowered.

Therefore, in a very recent gameplay update, Riot Games have claimed that they are keeping rework as an option, in case the nerfs do not work out. This is because of the virulent criticism received from players since the release. Several of them have taken umbrage at the power of the Chemtech soul.

The fact that players get an extra life is extremely obnoxious. Furthermore, it is very hard to counter if teams are on level footing. Despite minor tweaks, Chemtech soul still feels broken and therefore, Riot Games has decided to keep doors open for change.

League of Legends players feel Chemtech soul is unfair with Riot Games ready to make it more balanced

Chemtech soul is the strongest of its kind within League of Legends right now. Since its release, this particular soul has managed to demolish games for players almost single-handedly.

This is simply because, when Chemtech soul is claimed, it allows players to have a second life within teamfights. While this second life is not permanent, it is enough to deal damage to the opposition.

So in scenarios where both teams are on equal footing, getting a second life within a fight is disastrous. This is because the dead players with the Chemtech soul will simply resurrect and kill the low health opposition.

Apart from that, once the Chemtech soul takes over the map, it creates camouflage zones. Players standing inside the zones become invisible to normal wards. Although this may seem like a fun mechanic, it can be quite frustrating while trying to maintain jungle control.

Riot Games made a few adjustments by adding Scryer's Bloom to make life a bit easier for players. However, the primary issue about the Chemtech soul still remains.

As a result, Riot Games has agreed to nerf the Chemtech soul in the upcoming 12.2 patch update. They will also look into further nerfs and balancing if the soul feels too overpowered.

However, if nothing works, then Riot Games will rework this Chemtech Soul and provide players with a much more refined version.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul