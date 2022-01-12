TSM owner Reginald accused of bullying, faces investigation from Riot Games

Andy "Reginald" Dinh is the owner of one of the biggest esports organizations in the world, TSM FTX. Unsurprisingly, he is one of the wealthiest and most influential personalities within the scene.

Despite the prestige, a recent news has surfaced of him facing an investigation by Riot Games. Apparently, he has been accused of bullying players and other staff within TSM FTX.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Riot Games is now investigating TSM CEO Reginald over bullying and verbal abuse accusations brought to light by Doublelift months ago Riot Games is now investigating TSM CEO Reginald over bullying and verbal abuse accusations brought to light by Doublelift months ago https://t.co/m8lq8ciLhz

Furthermore, the TSM FTX owner has never been on good terms with his employees. Therefore, it is not surprising that he is facing the repercussions of his actions.

Reginald was previously accused of bullying by ex players of TSM FTX

TSM FTX is arguably one of the most valuable esports companies in the world. Back in 2020, the organizations were valued at around $410 million. They have multiple teams competing and winning trophies across celebrated games like League of Legends and Rainbow Six Siege

However, there is trouble on the horizon. Even though TSM FTX might look like a team born to achieve victory, their proceedings haven't exactly reflected their ambitious endeavors. TSM FTX owner, Andy "Reginald" Dinh, has previously been accused of bullying by former players within the team.

TSM FTX's Doublelift weighs in on the matter

The most recent accusation came from TSM FTX's all time great Doublelift. He claimed the TSM FTX owner is a very bad person and overall a poor boss. Furthermore, Doublelift claimed that Reginald mistreats his players and abuses his power whenever someone stands up against him.

Mr Nobody | AL_Tinnin @Al_tinnin @JakeSucky Just one example of how riot goes too far in their battle against toxicity. But the question is, is this "bullying/banter" or is it actually harassment on a more serious level? and to whom? @JakeSucky Just one example of how riot goes too far in their battle against toxicity. But the question is, is this "bullying/banter" or is it actually harassment on a more serious level? and to whom?

Doublelift's callout incident has led many fans and players to come up and speak up about TSM FTX owner's abusive behavior over the past 10 years. However, the fact that it has gone unnoticed until now is definitely a miracle.

Riot Games step to the fore

It seems, though, that Riot Games are finally ready to take action. They are aware of his work ethics and will investigate the matter thoroughly. However, Riot Games has also refused to mention anything on this matter as it is an ongoing investigation. Therefore, it is risky to state anything without concrete proof.

It also goes without saying that as soon as the news developed, several esports fans became ecstatic. They are delighted to see Riot Games take action as Valorant and League of Legends are two games that TSM FTX actively compete in. They want justice for all the players wronged by Reginald's conduct.

