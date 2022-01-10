League of Legends' LEC drop new song "Wildfire" for 2022 season, featuring Chrissy Costanza

League of Legends' LEC is set to start their journey on 14 January 2022. However, to commemorate the start of the new season, they dropped a brand new track called Wildfire.

The track features fan favorite singer Chrissy Costanza, who has been associated with the game for a long time now. The song also has Andy "Vedius" Day and Daniel "Drakos" Drakos, two of the most talented people within the LEC.

It goes without saying that League of Legends fans were extremely excited about the release of the song. It became an instant hit and has received nothing but positive reviews.

League of Legends LEC's opener track "Wildfire" sets the perfect tone for 2022 season

Songs within esports play a huge role when it comes to hyping up teams, players and fans. League of Legends is no stranger to motivational songs. Every year during the World Championships, Riot Games make sure to release a very catchy song that sets the tone for the tournament.

The new LEC song Wildfire plays a very similar role. The lyrics of the song are all about building an empire and achieving big things. The title of the song is quite literal and perfectly delivered by the tune.

However, a song is never a hit unless performers are at their absolute best. It goes without saying that Chrissy Costanza, Vedius and Drakos played their parts perfectly in ensuring that justice is done to the song's lyrics. A heartfelt rendition ensures that the song hits the hearts and minds of the fans almost instantly.

The LEC is undoubtedly one of the biggest tournaments in the world. The competition witnesses some of the best players of all time competing on an annual basis. The glorious occasion is further accentuated by an equally passionate song.

This new track Wildfire was the final piece of the puzzle. Now fans just need to hold back their excitement for a few more days as "they ain't seen nothing yet."

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul