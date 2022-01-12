League of Legends patch 12.2 preview: Zed ultimate nerfs, Samira buffs, Rengar adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 12.2 will look to introduce extensive champion updates next week. Lots of picks are finally seeing their names on the buff and nerf list this time around.

12.2 will be the first significant update of the new season, and the developers will aim to balance out some rough edges that the preseason update brought.

Samira's new to this list, same reason as the bros.



Samira's new to this list, same reason as the bros.

It's a meaty patch for sure, what are y'alls thoughts on it?

The Rengar, Tahm Kench, and Janna updates will be the two biggest highlights of the patch, along with the nerfs that some assassin champions will get. Zed’s ultimate will get nerfed considerably, while Samira finally gets her name added to the buff list.

The Shieldbow nerfs in League of Legends patch 12.1 affected Yasuo, Yone, and Samira heavily, which is why they will receive some quality-of-life updates in 12.2.

It’s important to note that the below-mentioned changes are tentative, and Riot Games may look to tweak them further once the official update comes knocking.

League of Legends patch 12.2 preview

Senna has been a bit weak in the new season so we have a buff going to PBE soon:



Q

Now slows enemies by 20%(+6%/100AP)(+10%/100BAD) for 2s



We felt that old glacial did a lot for Senna's pattern, especially as a support marksman, so we're trying adding a slow back onto her kit.

1) Champion buffs

Nocturne

HP/Lvl: 85 >>> 95 - Q AD Ratio: 75% >>>85%

Volibear

AD/Lvl: 3 >>>3.5 E CD: 15s >>> 13s

Yasuo

Q AD Ratio: 100% >>> 105%

Yone

Q AD Ratio: 100% >>> 105%

Veigar

Q CD: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 >>> 6/5.5/5/4.5/4

Stacks from Large Minions/Monsters: 2 >>> 3

Tristana

Base HP: 559 >>> 600 – HP Regen: 3.75 >>> 4

Senna

Q: Now Slows enemies by 20% +6%/100 AP)(+10%/100 bonus AD) for 2s

Samira

R Damage per bullet: 0/10/20 (+50% AD) >>> 5/15/25 (+50% AD)

2) Champion nerfs

Shen

Increased Q Damage: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% >>> 4/4.5/5/5.5/6% Target's Max HP

Talon

W Bonus Montster Damage: 130% >>> 105%

Lulu

W CD: 16/15/14/13/12s >>> 17/16/15/14/13

Zed

R Base Damage: 100% AD >>> 65% AD

3) Champion adjustments

Tahm Kench

E Grey Health: 45/50/55/60/65% >>> 15/25/35/45/55%, increased to 45/50/55/60/65% if there are two or more nearby visible enemies (Dead or Alive)

E Grey HP to HP: 30-100% Ivis >>> 45-100% lvls 1-18

R Shield: 400/500/600 (+100% AP) >>> 500/700/900 (+150% AP)

Q Slow: 40% >>> 50%

R Ally Cast: Slows Kench for 30/20/10% >>> Grants Kench 40% Move Speed for 3 seconds

Janna

New Janna list for 12.2 heading to PBE!

-Empowering your shield with CC was missed, so we're retaining a version of it.

-Janna players didn't seem to care about damage in Q, so we cut the damage buff to add power elsewhere

-Empowering your shield with CC was missed, so we're retaining a version of it.

-Janna players didn't seem to care about damage in Q, so we cut the damage buff to add power elsewhere

-Added a couple QoL changes

Rengar

R: NEW PASSIVE - Rengar can now leap from Camouflage

4) System buffs

Lich Bane

Haste: 0 >>>15 — Spellblade Dmg: 150% base AD (+40% AP) >>>75% base AD (+50% AP) — Cooldown: 2.5s >>>1.5s - Build Path Changed

Rylais

Cost: 3000 >>> 2600 - AP: 90 >>>75 – Health: 350 >>> 400

5) System nerfs

Lethal Tempo

AS Per Stack: % 13% % 7% >>> X 10-15% / 5-9%

Hextech Soul

Damage: 25-75 >>> 25-50

Chemtech Soul

Zombie Bleedout Time: 4s >>> 3s – Zombie Health: 80% Base + 50% Bonus >>> 70% Base + 40% Bonus

Chemtech Terrain

OOC Recamo Timer: 1.5s >>> 2.5s - Always Camo on Zone Enter >>> Respect OOC Timer - Damage Amp: up to 10% >>> up to 12%

