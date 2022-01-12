×
League of Legends patch 12.2 preview: Zed ultimate nerfs, Samira buffs, Rengar adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 12.2 preview (Images via league of Legends)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified Jan 12, 2022 12:58 PM IST
Feature

League of Legends patch 12.2 will look to introduce extensive champion updates next week. Lots of picks are finally seeing their names on the buff and nerf list this time around.

12.2 will be the first significant update of the new season, and the developers will aim to balance out some rough edges that the preseason update brought.

12.2 Preview with stuff!Samira's new to this list, same reason as the💨bros.It's a meaty patch for sure, what are y'alls thoughts on it? https://t.co/AuwYDGOVUQ

The Rengar, Tahm Kench, and Janna updates will be the two biggest highlights of the patch, along with the nerfs that some assassin champions will get. Zed’s ultimate will get nerfed considerably, while Samira finally gets her name added to the buff list.

The Shieldbow nerfs in League of Legends patch 12.1 affected Yasuo, Yone, and Samira heavily, which is why they will receive some quality-of-life updates in 12.2.

It’s important to note that the below-mentioned changes are tentative, and Riot Games may look to tweak them further once the official update comes knocking.

League of Legends patch 12.2 preview

Senna has been a bit weak in the new season so we have a buff going to PBE soon:QNow slows enemies by 20%(+6%/100AP)(+10%/100BAD) for 2s We felt that old glacial did a lot for Senna's pattern, especially as a support marksman, so we're trying adding a slow back onto her kit. https://t.co/cJXv7PaLsL

1) Champion buffs

Nocturne

  • HP/Lvl: 85 >>> 95 - Q AD Ratio: 75% >>>85%

Volibear

  • AD/Lvl: 3 >>>3.5 E CD: 15s >>> 13s

Yasuo

  • Q AD Ratio: 100% >>> 105%

Yone

  • Q AD Ratio: 100% >>> 105%

Veigar

  • Q CD: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 >>> 6/5.5/5/4.5/4
  • Stacks from Large Minions/Monsters: 2 >>> 3

Tristana

  • Base HP: 559 >>> 600 – HP Regen: 3.75 >>> 4

Senna

  • Q: Now Slows enemies by 20% +6%/100 AP)(+10%/100 bonus AD) for 2s

Samira

  • R Damage per bullet: 0/10/20 (+50% AD) >>> 5/15/25 (+50% AD)

2) Champion nerfs

Shen

  • Increased Q Damage: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% >>> 4/4.5/5/5.5/6% Target's Max HP

Talon

  • W Bonus Montster Damage: 130% >>> 105%

Lulu

  • W CD: 16/15/14/13/12s >>> 17/16/15/14/13

Zed

  • R Base Damage: 100% AD >>> 65% AD

3) Champion adjustments

Tahm Kench

  • E Grey Health: 45/50/55/60/65% >>> 15/25/35/45/55%, increased to 45/50/55/60/65% if there are two or more nearby visible enemies (Dead or Alive)
  • E Grey HP to HP: 30-100% Ivis >>> 45-100% lvls 1-18
  • R Shield: 400/500/600 (+100% AP) >>> 500/700/900 (+150% AP)
  • Q Slow: 40% >>> 50%
  • R Ally Cast: Slows Kench for 30/20/10% >>> Grants Kench 40% Move Speed for 3 seconds

Janna

New Janna list for 12.2 heading to PBE!-Empowering your shield with CC was missed, so we're retaining a version of it.-Janna players didn't seem to care about damage in Q, so we cut the damage buff to add power elsewhere-Added a couple QoL changes https://t.co/tQf6V1hVlG

Rengar

  • R: NEW PASSIVE - Rengar can now leap from Camouflage

4) System buffs

Lich Bane

  • Haste: 0 >>>15 — Spellblade Dmg: 150% base AD (+40% AP) >>>75% base AD (+50% AP) — Cooldown: 2.5s >>>1.5s - Build Path Changed

Rylais

  • Cost: 3000 >>> 2600 - AP: 90 >>>75 – Health: 350 >>> 400

5) System nerfs

Lethal Tempo

  • AS Per Stack: % 13% % 7% >>> X 10-15% / 5-9%

Hextech Soul

  • Damage: 25-75 >>> 25-50

Chemtech Soul

  • Zombie Bleedout Time: 4s >>> 3s – Zombie Health: 80% Base + 50% Bonus >>> 70% Base + 40% Bonus

Chemtech Terrain

  • OOC Recamo Timer: 1.5s >>> 2.5s - Always Camo on Zone Enter >>> Respect OOC Timer - Damage Amp: up to 10% >>> up to 12%

Edited by Ravi Iyer
