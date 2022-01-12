League of Legends patch 12.2 preview: Zed ultimate nerfs, Samira buffs, Rengar adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 12.2 will look to introduce extensive champion updates next week. Lots of picks are finally seeing their names on the buff and nerf list this time around.
12.2 will be the first significant update of the new season, and the developers will aim to balance out some rough edges that the preseason update brought.
The Rengar, Tahm Kench, and Janna updates will be the two biggest highlights of the patch, along with the nerfs that some assassin champions will get. Zed’s ultimate will get nerfed considerably, while Samira finally gets her name added to the buff list.
The Shieldbow nerfs in League of Legends patch 12.1 affected Yasuo, Yone, and Samira heavily, which is why they will receive some quality-of-life updates in 12.2.
It’s important to note that the below-mentioned changes are tentative, and Riot Games may look to tweak them further once the official update comes knocking.
League of Legends patch 12.2 preview
1) Champion buffs
Nocturne
- HP/Lvl: 85 >>> 95 - Q AD Ratio: 75% >>>85%
Volibear
- AD/Lvl: 3 >>>3.5 E CD: 15s >>> 13s
Yasuo
- Q AD Ratio: 100% >>> 105%
Yone
- Q AD Ratio: 100% >>> 105%
Veigar
- Q CD: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 >>> 6/5.5/5/4.5/4
- Stacks from Large Minions/Monsters: 2 >>> 3
Tristana
- Base HP: 559 >>> 600 – HP Regen: 3.75 >>> 4
Senna
- Q: Now Slows enemies by 20% +6%/100 AP)(+10%/100 bonus AD) for 2s
Samira
- R Damage per bullet: 0/10/20 (+50% AD) >>> 5/15/25 (+50% AD)
2) Champion nerfs
Shen
- Increased Q Damage: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% >>> 4/4.5/5/5.5/6% Target's Max HP
Talon
- W Bonus Montster Damage: 130% >>> 105%
Lulu
- W CD: 16/15/14/13/12s >>> 17/16/15/14/13
Zed
- R Base Damage: 100% AD >>> 65% AD
3) Champion adjustments
Tahm Kench
- E Grey Health: 45/50/55/60/65% >>> 15/25/35/45/55%, increased to 45/50/55/60/65% if there are two or more nearby visible enemies (Dead or Alive)
- E Grey HP to HP: 30-100% Ivis >>> 45-100% lvls 1-18
- R Shield: 400/500/600 (+100% AP) >>> 500/700/900 (+150% AP)
- Q Slow: 40% >>> 50%
- R Ally Cast: Slows Kench for 30/20/10% >>> Grants Kench 40% Move Speed for 3 seconds
Janna
Rengar
- R: NEW PASSIVE - Rengar can now leap from Camouflage
4) System buffs
Lich Bane
- Haste: 0 >>>15 — Spellblade Dmg: 150% base AD (+40% AP) >>>75% base AD (+50% AP) — Cooldown: 2.5s >>>1.5s - Build Path Changed
Rylais
- Cost: 3000 >>> 2600 - AP: 90 >>>75 – Health: 350 >>> 400
5) System nerfs
Lethal Tempo
- AS Per Stack: % 13% % 7% >>> X 10-15% / 5-9%
Hextech Soul
- Damage: 25-75 >>> 25-50
Chemtech Soul
- Zombie Bleedout Time: 4s >>> 3s – Zombie Health: 80% Base + 50% Bonus >>> 70% Base + 40% Bonus
Chemtech Terrain
- OOC Recamo Timer: 1.5s >>> 2.5s - Always Camo on Zone Enter >>> Respect OOC Timer - Damage Amp: up to 10% >>> up to 12%