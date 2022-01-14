×
Despite recent balance updates, League of Legends players are still unhappy with the Chemtech Drake

League of Legends players want the Chemtech dragon and soul removed (Image via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified Jan 14, 2022 02:43 AM IST
Feature

The League of Legends preseason 12 update brought two new drakes to the Rift, the Hextech and the Chemtech dragon.

While the Hextech drake and soul was positively received by the community, the Chemtech drake and soul didn't sit well with many players.

Though Riot Games did introduce significant updates to both the drake and its soul, the League of Legends community is still finding it hard to accept the changes and wants it removed from the Summoners Rift.

A lot of League of Legends players want the Chemtech dragon and soul removed

In a recent Reddit post, a player who goes by the Reddit handle of war5188, began a discussion on how Rio Games needs to admit their mistake regarding the Chemtech dragon and promptly remove it.

What’s interesting about this reddit post is the amount of upvotes that it received in such a short amount of time. It would indeed seem that the desire to get rid of the Chemtech drake is quite ubiquitous.

Reddit witnesses massive debate surrounding the Chemtech drake

The Reddit thread shows just how problematic the Chemtech dragon and soul truly are in season 12. In fact, despite the multiple modifications, the dragon buff is still extremely difficult to deal with.

There are various aspects of the buff and soul that the community is taking umbrage with. As a result, a good portion of the player base feels that Riot should remove the drake from future updates.

Suffice to say, the community is rife with discourse.

While removing the drake or the soul might not entirely be a viable solution at this point, the positive aspect about this post is that Riot Games have taken note of the community feedback.

Due to this rigorous debate, League of Legends developers will be fielding a survey, and depending on the responses, they will take the necessary action in future updates.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
